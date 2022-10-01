Read full article on original website
Emmer: Say it ain’t so
Even The Aspen Times seems to have fallen prey to disinformation. It simply can’t be true that the city of Aspen would ignore and violate its own demo-permit ordinance. Why would it? City Council’s ordinances are pure genius. Only a luddite would question or seek to vary from Council’s perspicacious decisions. Especially by unlawful administrative fiat.
Palmer: Helpful tips
Dear John Kuney of Ojai, California: In answer to your letter (The Aspen Times, Sept. 29) here are two simple solutions to your finding senior parking at the Hunter Creek trailhead:. One is to make an earlier start. The other is to take High Mountain Taxi to the trailhead. Make...
Wallison: DiSalvo has shown wisdom
Being in the midst of an election this year brought back memories of another election year: 2012. I was the chair of the Pitkin County Republicans, and we had our first ever campaign headquarters in Aspen. They were in the old Poppie’s building at the S Curves. Some time...
Fry: Reagan years
Winnerman/government. Lorrie, you sound like Ronald Reagan. Reagan was wrong, and so are you.
Grauer: Shouldn’t take that money
Just because a non-profit foundation chose doping-disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong to star in a “celebrity pickleball” fundraiser does not mean the Aspen School District should accept the proceeds. The school board has an ethical duty to reject them since accepting them would endorse Armstrong as a sports’ hero...
Holloway: She’ll get things done
Erin Smiddy, who is running for Pitkin County commissioner, is a dear friend. I have known her for over 30 years in different capacities. Not only was she a classmate, but she also was a neighbor, then boss and overall a friend who you could count on. She is a...
Anderson: Most enlightened choice
I worked with Michael Buglione as a colleague at the Sheriff’s Office for years and as a fellow volunteer at the Hope Center when it first started. He is experienced. With 17 years in law enforcement, both as a patrol officer and as director of operations, he will as newly-elected sheriff take the reins on day one.
Hunter: Take a high route
Aspen traffic is lately much discussed in your newspaper. That has actually been a topic of discussion for decades. One early suggestion was a tunnel under the open space to a bridge rising up to Main Street. Many took a dim view of arriving through a tunnel. But also discussed was a viaduct, which is an elevated roadway. My hometown Seattle had the Alaskan Way Viaduct for 7 decades that carried SR 99 over the waterfront. It was replaced with a tunnel in 2019 as it was no longer earthquake safe.
Farrell: Buglione for sheriff
During my nine years as a guidance counselor at Aspen High School, I had the pleasure of working with Michael Buglione while he was a deputy in the Sheriff’s Office. He was on our campus weekly to touch base with students and staff as well as work closely with our beloved school resource officer, Paul Hufnagle.
Idhammar: Grateful to Aspen Thrift Shop
I write in gratitude to the ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop. Aspen Youth Center was a recipient of recent funds, and our staff, board, families and, most importantly, our kids thank you for your support. Generosity like yours helps us remain free for all youth in fourth through 12th grade, from Aspen to Parachute.
