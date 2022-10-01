Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH WELCOMES JAMES ROACH, D.O.TO LEAD EMERGENCY MEDICINE FOR THE SYSTEM AND ACT AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AT FLAGSHIP HOSPITAL
October 3, 2022 – Broward Health welcomes James Roach, D.O., a proven physician leader, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center. He will begin his new role October 3. “We are fortunate to attract a...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Names Director and Colleague of the Year
September 20, 2022 – Holy Cross Health has named Margate resident Pam Considine Director of the Year and Lauderhill resident Janet Clarke as Colleague of the Year. Recognized for demonstrating leadership, serving as an inspiration to others, embracing new responsibilities and offering innovative and thoughtful insights, Considine was named Director of the Year at Holy Cross Health for 2022.
Click10.com
Human trials for general anxiety disorder involve LSD compound
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Research is underway into the possible benefit of a form of LSD for generalized anxiety disorder. Investigators at Segal Trials are conducting a large randomized trial to investigate the compound called m-m-120, also known as LSD D-tartrate. “My real belief is that these medications like the...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Women In Distress New Deaf and Hard of Hearing Process for Domestic Violence Survivors, Florida Relay 7-1-1
October 4 ,2022 –Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. (WID) updates the former TTY/TDD phone number to 7-1-1 to streamline telecommunication services to Broward survivors of domestic violence, community members, and partners. Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only nationally accredited, state certified and full-service...
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
Click10.com
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry
MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
NBC Miami
Comcast RISE Applications Open for $1 Million in Grants for South Florida Minority-Owned Businesses
Comcast announced that beginning today through October 16, its Comcast RISE initiative will be accepting applications from small minority-owned businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. As part of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund Initiative, 100 South Florida businesses will be selected to receive $10,000 grants, for a total of one...
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
communitynewspapers.com
Residential garbage cart replacement program
The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
Charge against Palm Beach Gardens lawyer alleges he stole $1.6 million in COVID relief loans
A 47-year-old Palm Beach Gardens lawyer has been accused of pocketing more than $1.6 million in government-backed loans that were designed to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Acree, who was charged last week with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, is the latest South Florida resident to be caught up in the...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a Coral Springs Apartment complex for $5.5 million
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Jacob Apartments, atwo-story, 20-unit boutique apartment community in Coral Springs, Florida. The 22,942-square-foot property sold for $5,500,000. “Known for its top-rated schools and family-oriented residential communities, Coral...
bocanewsnow.com
Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence
Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Phone Scammers impersonating Broward County Sheriffs Identified
A well-documented phone scam has resurfaced in Broward County, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is notifying residents of suspects who were identified after a rash of calls involving this scam occurred in Broward County in early September. The scam involved callers impersonating actual BSO deputies, requesting money, and threatening arrest for “active” warrants that didn’t exist if the money wasn’t paid.
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
lauderdalelakes.org
A Leader at Rest...
With a heavy heart and profound sadness, the City of Lauderdale Lakes announces the passing of City Manager Phil Alleyne. Mr. Alleyne was a stronghold within our city and ensured daily that services were provided to our community members, residents, and employees. Mr. Alleyne passed away on October 3, 2022. The Lauderdale Lakes family mourns the loss of this great leader and extends our condolences to his immediate family and friends. Details on memorial services are not yet available and are forthcoming.
