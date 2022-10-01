ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH WELCOMES JAMES ROACH, D.O.TO LEAD EMERGENCY MEDICINE FOR THE SYSTEM AND ACT AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AT FLAGSHIP HOSPITAL

October 3, 2022 – Broward Health welcomes James Roach, D.O., a proven physician leader, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center. He will begin his new role October 3. “We are fortunate to attract a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
JUPITER, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Names Director and Colleague of the Year

September 20, 2022 – Holy Cross Health has named Margate resident Pam Considine Director of the Year and Lauderhill resident Janet Clarke as Colleague of the Year. Recognized for demonstrating leadership, serving as an inspiration to others, embracing new responsibilities and offering innovative and thoughtful insights, Considine was named Director of the Year at Holy Cross Health for 2022.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Human trials for general anxiety disorder involve LSD compound

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Research is underway into the possible benefit of a form of LSD for generalized anxiety disorder. Investigators at Segal Trials are conducting a large randomized trial to investigate the compound called m-m-120, also known as LSD D-tartrate. “My real belief is that these medications like the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsn#Hospice#Case Management#Home Care#Broward Health
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Women In Distress New Deaf and Hard of Hearing Process for Domestic Violence Survivors, Florida Relay 7-1-1

October 4 ,2022 –Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. (WID) updates the former TTY/TDD phone number to 7-1-1 to streamline telecommunication services to Broward survivors of domestic violence, community members, and partners. Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only nationally accredited, state certified and full-service...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry

MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
communitynewspapers.com

Residential garbage cart replacement program

The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
WEST PARK, FL
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap arranges the sale of a Coral Springs Apartment complex for $5.5 million

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Jacob Apartments, atwo-story, 20-unit boutique apartment community in Coral Springs, Florida. The 22,942-square-foot property sold for $5,500,000. “Known for its top-rated schools and family-oriented residential communities, Coral...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocanewsnow.com

Delray Beach Man Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

Said He Was Heading To Boca Raton, But Was Traveling Northbound Past Peanut Island. Eight People On Board Vessel. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) charge after he had a challenging encounter with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officers. James Saint Marie, according to an arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, failed multiple sobriety tests and ultimately provided a breath sample more than two times the legal limit. From the arrest report:
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Phone Scammers impersonating Broward County Sheriffs Identified

A well-documented phone scam has resurfaced in Broward County, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is notifying residents of suspects who were identified after a rash of calls involving this scam occurred in Broward County in early September. The scam involved callers impersonating actual BSO deputies, requesting money, and threatening arrest for “active” warrants that didn’t exist if the money wasn’t paid.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
lauderdalelakes.org

A Leader at Rest...

With a heavy heart and profound sadness, the City of Lauderdale Lakes announces the passing of City Manager Phil Alleyne. Mr. Alleyne was a stronghold within our city and ensured daily that services were provided to our community members, residents, and employees. Mr. Alleyne passed away on October 3, 2022. The Lauderdale Lakes family mourns the loss of this great leader and extends our condolences to his immediate family and friends. Details on memorial services are not yet available and are forthcoming.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy