I was enjoying a short power nap to rejuvenate my body and mind. A quick power nap for me is 20 minutes on average. It amazes me how a short nap can have such a powerful impact on my day. I remember my daughter growing up and now my grandson, and from age 3 on, both fought to not have to take a nap. You can tell they need a nap with a variety of tells! The most obvious is yawning, also look for squinting of the eyes; another is a term I call zoning out. Zoning out is when the toddler stares off into space for a couple of moments. On the lighter side, I imagine I can see a couple of horns growing out of the top of their heads and acting in unimaginable ways.

