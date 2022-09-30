Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett-led Steelers open as rare 14-point underdog vs. Bills
A new era has begun in Pittsburgh, with rookie Kenny Pickett reportedly replacing veteran Mitch Trubisky at QB for the 1-3 Steelers. For their Week 5 game at Buffalo, the Steelers have opened as a 14-point underdog -- a rare position for Pittsburgh. Per ESPN's David Payne Purdum, the Steelers...
Marconews.com
With monumental NFL lawsuit, Brian Flores boldly stepped where others desired | Opinion
Maybe Brian Flores will go down in NFL history as the ultimate game-changer in the quest to level the playing field for Black coaches. Flores was so disgusted by hiring practices in the NFL that he filed a class-action discrimination lawsuit against the league and four of its teams in February.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
