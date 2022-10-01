Read full article on original website
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
hometownnewsnow.com
Shirley Genette (Meeker) Scaggs
A blessed soul and one who blessed us departed to heaven on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022. Shirley Genette (Meeker) Scaggs, age 85 of LaPorte, Indiana, was a mother, grandmother, a hard worker, a good friend, and a radiant beam of sunshine. She was born on February 28, 1937, in Veedersburg, Indiana. Her parents were John M. and Daisy (Phillips) Meeker.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thomas K. Gallagher
Thomas K. Gallagher, 91, Chesterton, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:50 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana with Rev. Keith McClellan officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan with full military honors.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arlene Rosella Claytor
Arlene Rosella Claytor, 81, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 9:09 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022 in her home. She was born April 7, 1941, in Litchfield, IL, to Hershel and Frances (Weir) Bishop. Arlene was a homemaker who loved her family life, spending time with her grandchildren, cooking,...
nwindianabusiness.com
To Video Palace’s rescue
Brian Greenfield recognized a good business opportunity when he saw it. In May, Greenfield, owner of Game Changers, 4303 Franklin St. in Michigan City, completed the purchase of Video Palace, 1811 E 37th Ave., in Hobart. The businesses complement each other. Both specialize in selling used vintage and newer video games, as well as gaming consoles and other novelties, including movies, books, toys and Funko Pops.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charles (Pappy) E. Daniel Sr.
Charles (Pappy) E. Daniel Sr., 87, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday September 30, 2022 at his home in La Porte, IN with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1935 in Caruthersville, Missouri, the son of Clyde E. Daniel and Jessie A. (McKinght) Daniel. Charles...
hometownnewsnow.com
Melissa Kay Keller
Melissa Kay Keller, age 65, of Schererville passed away surrounded by loved ones Monday, October 3, 2022. Beloved wife of Paul E. Keller who survives. Loving mother of Jeremy (Kristen) Koth, Stacy Ahlberg and Joel Keller. Cherished grandmother of Skyler Ahlberg and great-grandmother of Zacheria and Owen. Melissa was born...
hometownnewsnow.com
Sand Festival Coming Back to Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival, a three-day art festival celebrating Michigan City's beautiful lakefront, will return to Washington Park for its second year. The festival in 2023 is scheduled for June 9-11. "Everyone who attended this great event last year saw the most incredible works...
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
valpo.life
City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest
Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WNDU
Liz Cheney to deliver lecture at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 14 to deliver a lecture on the future of democracy. The lecture, titled “Saving Democracy by Revering the Constitution,” will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Hall. The event is open to Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Saint Mary’s students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Admission is free, but a ticket is required.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannique Shelton recalls a moment from 15 years ago as if it happened 15 seconds ago. The Chicago teaching assistant was pregnant and had just completed her first ultrasound when the doctor abruptly left the room. When he returned, he had the image, and several concerns. “He goes, ‘Ms. Shelton?’ I said, […]
cincinnatisoccertalk.com
One of the Worst Performances at the Worst Time
FC Cincinnati decided to have one of its worst matches all season in a match against Chicago Fire FC. Losing 3-2 against a side that was already out of the playoff race. This loss, alongside wins from Miami and Columbus, puts FCC at risk of missing out on the playoffs after having multiple chances of getting close to clinching position.
gratefulweb.com
JOHN MELLENCAMP SETS “LIVE AND IN PERSON 2023” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February. Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the tour will...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
hometownnewsnow.com
Lee Daniel Levine
He was born in La Porte, IN, on September 21, 1958 to Maurice Levine and the late Marcia (Daniel) Levine. Lee is survived by his son, Isadore "Izzy" Levine; sister, Joan (Michael) Russell; nephew, Remy Russell; and niece, Emma Russell. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Sandra.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
