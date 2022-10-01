Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys soccer primed for run at another state title; girls secure league crown
MISSOULA — Death, taxes and the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team having a good season. Those are the three things that are guaranteed these days. After all, the Knights have lost just once in their previous 64 contests. They've won three straight State AA championships and are pushing to make that four.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies golf in fourth place through 36 holes at Big O Classic
The Montana women’s golf team, playing its final tournament of the fall season, is in fourth place out of nine teams after 36 holes of the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska. The Grizzlies shot rounds of 310 and 316 Monday on a course...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's golf team finishes fall schedule with fifth-place finish
The Montana women’s golf team finished fifth on Tuesday at the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska, as the Grizzlies’ fall tournament schedule came to an end. After shooting rounds of 310 and 316 on Monday and sitting fourth out of nine teams...
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw
MISSOULA — It was the same script and another frustrating end result for the Montana soccer team on Sunday, as the Grizzlies played well enough to win but came away without a victory for the third straight match. Montana blitzed Eastern Washington early and often in front of a...
406mtsports.com
Missoula tennis director honored with national award
Scott Potter, longtime tennis director at Peak Health and Wellness in Missoula, received a national award recently from the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). Potter was honored with the USPTA Star Award in a ceremony in New Orleans. The award recognizes certified professionals that have dedicated many years to...
406mtsports.com
Martin returns to lead Montana men's tennis team at Utah Invite
MISSOULA — Playing his first competitive tennis in over a year since recovering from injury, Montana junior netter Guillermo Martin paced the Griz with a team-high 3-1 singles record to finish second in his group at the Utah Invitational in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Playing matches both...
bitterrootstar.com
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
406mtsports.com
Socking it to cancer: Drummond's Annabelle Yates and teammates bring awareness to childhood disease
DRUMMOND – When people use the word cancer, it’s typically linked with people who are older or have some unhealthy habit. Rarely is it linked to a child of four years old. But such was the case with Annabelle Yates of the Drummond volleyball team. It doesn’t define her, but the freshman defensive specialist doesn’t back away from it either.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Hamilton’s Downtown Halloween an Inflatable Wonderland!
The Hamilton Downtown Association has some spooktacular plans for residents of all ages this Halloween and you in the Bitterroot are in for a treat this season. The INFLATABLE Costume Race!. You are invited to not only watch but enter the INFLATABLE Costume Race! Yes, the air-filled ones you slide...
montanaliving.com
Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana
Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
Missoula County Public Schools issues bear reminder
Missoula County Public Schools is reminding parents and students to be aware of increased bear activity in the area.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
NBCMontana
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
