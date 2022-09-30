Read full article on original website
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
krwg.org
Annual hot air balloon festival draws global audience to US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of hot air balloons are scheduled to lift off Saturday morning, marking the start of an annual fiesta that has drawn pilots and spectators from across the globe to New Mexico's high desert for 50 years now. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world. It has become an economic driver for the state's largest city and a rare — and colorful — opportunity for enthusiasts to gather. Three of the original pilots who participated in the first fiesta in 1972 are among this year's attendees.
krwg.org
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) — The lights are out at a coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico that has provided electricity to millions of people across the southwestern U.S. for nearly a half-century. The closure of the San Juan Generating Station follows years of legal battles by environmentalists and mounting regulatory pressures aimed at curbing pollution and climate change. The realities of closing the plant and the adjacent mine are now setting in for surrounding communities, many of which are home to Native Americans. Hundreds of good-paying jobs are evaporating along with tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue that's used to fund local schools.
krwg.org
Some New Mexico lawmakers debate higher tax rate for alcohol
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has the worst rate in the nation for alcohol-related deaths at nearly 2,000 people per year and some lawmakers are debating whether the state tax on booze should be higher. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has chosen an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for next year. But some lawmakers don’t know how much to increase the alcohol tax, whether to change how the taxes are levied and what to do with the revenues raised. New Mexico taxes alcohol wholesalers a fixed amount per volume of beverage they sell to retailers, who raise prices on consumers to cover the upcharge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.
Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots
The post Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide.
Comments / 0