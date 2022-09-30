SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has the worst rate in the nation for alcohol-related deaths at nearly 2,000 people per year and some lawmakers are debating whether the state tax on booze should be higher. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has chosen an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for next year. But some lawmakers don’t know how much to increase the alcohol tax, whether to change how the taxes are levied and what to do with the revenues raised. New Mexico taxes alcohol wholesalers a fixed amount per volume of beverage they sell to retailers, who raise prices on consumers to cover the upcharge.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO