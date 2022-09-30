Read full article on original website
The Onion advises the Supreme Court's 'total Latin dorks' on parody
The humor site filed a brief to the court supporting a man arrested for making fun of police in social media posts, including a jobs announcement "strongly encouraging minorities to not apply."
Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Karen Bass for mayor of LA
Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Rep. Karen Bass in the L.A. mayoral race, adding to a list of prominent elected officials to back the congresswoman over her opponent, developer Rick Caruso.
Trump Sued CNN For Defamation
Donnie seems to be attempting to recoup some funds. According to Bloomberg, “Trump is suing media platform CNN for Defamation.” In the lawsuit he claims, “CNN has escalated a campaign of a libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.” While CNN hasn’t made a public statement about […] The post Trump Sued CNN For Defamation appeared first on 92 Q.
