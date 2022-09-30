ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
92Q Baltimore

Trump Sued CNN For Defamation

Donnie seems to be attempting to recoup some funds. According to Bloomberg, “Trump is suing media platform CNN for Defamation.” In the lawsuit he claims, “CNN has escalated a campaign of a libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.” While CNN hasn’t made a public statement about […] The post Trump Sued CNN For Defamation appeared first on 92 Q.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy