Donnie seems to be attempting to recoup some funds. According to Bloomberg, “Trump is suing media platform CNN for Defamation.” In the lawsuit he claims, “CNN has escalated a campaign of a libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.” While CNN hasn’t made a public statement about […] The post Trump Sued CNN For Defamation appeared first on 92 Q.

POTUS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO