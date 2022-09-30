Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in Lynchburg
more961.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
WSLS
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody
NBC 29 News
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is in custody for a malicious wounding along Jefferson Street Monday. Lynchburg Police say they responded to 1009 Jefferson St. around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers found a man with “significant” stab wounds inside an apartment building and began administering aid. He was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
82-year-old man killed by driver accused of running red light in Virginia
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
more961.com
One Person Dies in Vehicle Crash in Rockingham County
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County told it can ban gold mining; more . . .
wsvaonline.com
Nelson County Sheriff warns of counterfeit cash
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
Reports surface identifying Upstate professor allegedly tied to white supremacy
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police locate missing person
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
