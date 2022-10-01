Read full article on original website
Students walk out in protest over woke assistant principal who told staff to use their 'straight, white privilege' to back new gender-neutral homecoming royalty - after prom king and queen titles were axed
Nearly 100 students walked out of Farmington High School in Minnesota in protest on Wednesday after an assistant principal told staff to use their 'straight, white privilege' to protect the pupils. Administrators were discussing backlash to their decision to do away with the traditional homecoming queen and king titles in...
msn.com
After Sanitary Pads, You Will Ask For Condoms: Says Woman IAS Officer To School Girl
A school girl in Bihar had a simple demand to the state government for providing sanitary pads at a minimal price. “Can the government give sanitary pads at ₹20-30?” the girl was captured asking on video. To which, IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra snapped and rebuked the girl. Then Bhamra ended up equating sanitary products, a basic necessity, to condoms and other luxury items, which most people indulge in by choice.
