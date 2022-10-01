A school girl in Bihar had a simple demand to the state government for providing sanitary pads at a minimal price. “Can the government give sanitary pads at ₹20-30?” the girl was captured asking on video. To which, IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra snapped and rebuked the girl. Then Bhamra ended up equating sanitary products, a basic necessity, to condoms and other luxury items, which most people indulge in by choice.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO