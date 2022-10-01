KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over how Missouri's defense came to play and a few costly penalties was the difference of one of the biggest Missouri upsets of recent memory. During the last part of the show, the writers share one player each that they thought stood out for the Tigers on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The show is directed by Travis McMillen. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO