Rock Bridge girls tennis beats Timberland, moves on to face Hickman in district final
Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb that reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”. On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Bruins’ girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinals Tuesday at Bethel Park.
Missouri’s defensive depth blossoming under Baker
One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke. The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend.
Drinkwitz urging Tigers to 'stick to the process'
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the fight he’s seen from his team this season to going on a diet. “Just because you’ve done it right for 15 days and you don’t get the results you want, you’ve gotta stick with it,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You got to stick with the process.”
Two Columbia College athletes named AMC Player of the Week
Columbia College had a pair of athletes pick up American Midwest Conference Player of the Week awards across two sports. Columbia volleyball’s Luisa Ferreira earned the AMC Setter of the Week honor, and women’s soccer’s Victoria Heus was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Recapping Missouri's near upset against Georgia
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers recap Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over how Missouri's defense came to play and a few costly penalties was the difference of one of the biggest Missouri upsets of recent memory. During the last part of the show, the writers share one player each that they thought stood out for the Tigers on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The show is directed by Travis McMillen. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
Columbia College men’s and women’s golf claim titles at Cougar Classic
No. 23 Columbia College men’s golf and No. 24 women’s golf each finished the second and final day of the Columbia Cougar Classic atop the leaderboard Tuesday. It was the first win of the season for the men’s team, while the women’s team has won each of its four tournaments this season.
MU soccer entering stretch of crucial SEC East matchups
With the Southeastern Conference Tournament coming up at the end of the month, Missouri sits at a critical juncture in its schedule with six regular-season matches remaining. The Tigers have three points through four SEC matches, with a win against Auburn on Sept. 16 and a draw against Mississippi State on Friday.
Tolton girls tennis prepares for Class 1 District 8 final against Helias
Looking ahead to the girls tennis Class 1 District 8 final, Tolton will face Helias at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City after winning its previous match against Osage on Monday. Both teams have have been in great form as of late. Tolton holds a 9-6 record, while Helias sits...
South Carolina dominates in sweep of MU volleyball
With her team’s back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers’ Sunday match against South Carolina. After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina’s defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
Tolton softball survives late Hickman rally
Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.
MU kicker Mevis named SEC co-special teams player of week
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis bounced back in the best way possible in front of the Tigers’ largest crowd since 2019. After missing what would have been a game-winning kick against Auburn on Sept. 24, Mevis totaled 16 points for Missouri on Saturday en route to winning Southeastern Conference Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
Hollenbach named SEC Freshman of the Week after six-save performance
Missouri freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was announced as the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for Week 7. Hollenbach started her week with three saves on Sunday against Vanderbilt in a 2-0 loss before coming up big for the Tigers against No. 21 Mississippi State on Friday night.
'Whiplash' weather events could become the norm. Is Columbia ready for them?
Climate change is no longer a future concept. Driven by fossil fuel combustion, it is beginning to push back and we are starting to see what that looks like. Climate-induced weather patterns such as the ultra-high temperature heat waves, mega-droughts and severe hurricanes were predicted outcomes of a warming planet. But, some new weather phenomenon have emerged as well — like “weather whiplash,” which could easily become a significant threat to us in mid-Missouri.
Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks
Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
63rd annual Boone County Art Show this weekend
The 63rd Boone County Art Show will be this weekend at the Central Bank of Boone County. A collaboration between the Central Bank of Boone County and the Columbia Art League, the event will showcase the work of artists, both professional and not.
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
Latinx student organization opens its arms to everyone
Members of the Association of Latin@ American Students are working to raise their profile on the MU campus. The student-run organization is reaching the community through various events and recently hosted a festival for Hispanic Heritage Month in the MU Student Center.
Columbia Police Department responding to an individual pushed off of Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - An individual was taken to an area hospital after being pushed over a bridge on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night. Their condition is currently unknown.
Wayne R. McCoy Feb. 28, 1947 — Sept. 23, 2022
Wayne Robert McCoy died on September 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, October 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Wayne was born February 28, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois, to William Robert McCoy and Willla Carter McCoy....
He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K
When Jared Monroe returned to his classroom after a meeting, he was met with thunderous applause and a $100,000 check. He had to stop and take it all in. Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center, is one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Representatives from the foundation joined Monroe’s colleagues, friends, family and students in surprising him with the award Tuesday morning in the automotive shop where he teaches.
