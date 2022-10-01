Read full article on original website
Feds vow major aid for Ian victims
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
Wilkes opens theater season with madcap farce ‘Clue’
If you've ever played the classic Hasbro game "Clue," you know your objective is to solve one whodunit. Could the killer have been Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with a revolver?. Miss Scarlett in the library with a...
Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground ribbon cutting Oct. 9
The ribbon cutting for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground in Kirby Park will be at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9. The playground was built with donations and funds raised from a variety of events such as the sale of T-shirts, candy,...
Mendola’s goal lifts Wilkes-Barre Area in girls soccer
HAZLETON – Jayanna Mendola scored at 17:38 of the first half as Wilkes-Barre Area scored a 1-0 win over Hazleton Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer game on Monday. Mendola’s goal came on a direct kick. Angelena Mendola made seven saves in goal for the Wolfpack,...
Badlees record release party set for Kirby
WILKES-BARRE —Pennsylvania-based roots rock band, The Badlees, will be celebrating the release of their new record on Dec. 23, right in the heart of downtown at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, and their bringing some other local names along for the party. Doors will open at...
Local roundup: Wyoming Valley West girls soccer defeats Dallas
Veronica Warunek scored twice and Wyoming Valley West used a strong first half to take control of a 4-2 victory over Dallas in a WVC girls soccer matchup on Tuesday. Warunek, Elise Ginocchetti and Lauren Richie all scored in the first...
Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour coming to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour will come to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena and online at Ticketmaster.com and at JeffDunham.com.
