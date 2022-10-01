ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Times Leader

Feds vow major aid for Ian victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
Sacramento, CA
Times Leader

Badlees record release party set for Kirby

WILKES-BARRE —Pennsylvania-based roots rock band, The Badlees, will be celebrating the release of their new record on Dec. 23, right in the heart of downtown at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, and their bringing some other local names along for the party. Doors will open at...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Local roundup: Wyoming Valley West girls soccer defeats Dallas

Veronica Warunek scored twice and Wyoming Valley West used a strong first half to take control of a 4-2 victory over Dallas in a WVC girls soccer matchup on Tuesday. Warunek, Elise Ginocchetti and Lauren Richie all scored in the first...
DALLAS, PA

