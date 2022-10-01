Read full article on original website
Joint workout leads to fast friendship between Wildcats' women's basketball, wheelchair basketball teams
Lauren Ware was spent. The practice was unlike anything the Arizona Wildcats’ center had ever experienced before. Ware’s teammates echoed her sentiments after the team played with and against the UA women’s wheelchair basketball team last month. “It was a really cool experience to get to play...
Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Following a career performance, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. McMillan — also known as "T-Mac" — recorded a career-high five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday. McMillan also had...
Kickoff time, TV network set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 15 game at Washington
Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks for the fourth consecutive time when it visits Washington on Oct. 15. The Wildcats-Huskies game in Seattle is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be Arizona’s third afternoon game this season. Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0)...
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 43-20 victory over Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats defeated Colorado 43-20 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s victory:. * Arizona won a game by double figures for the first time since a 28-14 triumph over Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats' last double-digit win in a Pac-12 game came against Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018 (44-15).
