Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Following a career performance, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. McMillan — also known as "T-Mac" — recorded a career-high five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday. McMillan also had...
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 43-20 victory over Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats defeated Colorado 43-20 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s victory:. * Arizona won a game by double figures for the first time since a 28-14 triumph over Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats' last double-digit win in a Pac-12 game came against Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018 (44-15).
