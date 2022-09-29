Missoula City-County Health Department provides COVID-19 best practices to reduce large outbreaks this fall

Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police looking to speak to people impacted by unsafe driver in area of Kemp St. and Catlin St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - If you were impacted by unsafe driving of an individual in the area of Kemp St. and Catlin St. on Oct. 1, the Missoula Police Department wants to speak with you. Around 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, an unsafe driver was in Kemp St. and Caitlin St....
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Missoula teacher raises money to support female students who need sports bras
Hellgate High School Physical Education teacher Heather Cheney has a passion for exercise and her students and is doing everything she can to support them.
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge closed until further notice
The Northside Pedestrian Bridge has been closed until further notice. City officials note the bridge was built in 1999 and is in need of repairs.
Missoula Police Department provides update on VA clinic incident
The Missoula Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA clinic on Thursday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
YWCA Missoula names new executive director
The Missoula YWCA has announced its new executive director, one the organization described as a champion of equity for women and girls.
montanaliving.com
Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana
Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Police investigation closes downtown Missoula road
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane
LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
makeitmissoula.com
Enjoy An All-American Day Out in Missoula
There’s plenty to be celebrated about American culture. We understand and love the great outdoors, we are fascinated by the history of our country and by gosh do we know how to eat. If you’re after celebrating all that’s great about America, then you probably couldn’t be in a much better place than Missoula to do it. This city is brimming with exciting activities, exemplary eateries and plenty else besides. This is our guide on how to do it right.
montanakaimin.com
Open-air preacher returns to campus, attracts crowd of students in opposition
The latest of a steady stream of open-air preachers to speak on the University of Montana campus drew a mostly-opposing crowd of about 150 people when he preached on the Oval on Oct. 3. He arrived sometime around 1 p.m. Keith Darrell, a self described campus preacher, advocated for God...
Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident
Authorities are releasing additional information about a Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.
Better Hurry to the Bitterroot to Get Your Apple Pies
(HAMILTON)- You may have felt overwhelmed trying to bake enough pies to feed family and friends on Thanksgiving. But have you ever made more than 600? In just two days?. And were the pies so good that people were willing to stand out in a Montana snowstorm to eat them?
