What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
Missoula police looking to speak to people impacted by unsafe driver in area of Kemp St. and Catlin St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - If you were impacted by unsafe driving of an individual in the area of Kemp St. and Catlin St. on Oct. 1, the Missoula Police Department wants to speak with you. Around 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, an unsafe driver was in Kemp St. and Caitlin St....
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
YWCA Missoula names new executive director
The Missoula YWCA has announced its new executive director, one the organization described as a champion of equity for women and girls.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
1 person in custody following downtown Missoula incident
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane
LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident
Authorities are releasing additional information about a Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.
Crews knock down flames in mobile home fire west of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews knocked down a fire in a mobile home west of Missoula on Friday morning. Thick smoke rolled out of the structure just off Mullan Road. Upon arrival, fire officials found flames in the kitchen and living room. Crews knocked them down in about 15 minutes.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
