Scott City, MO

semoball.com

Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season

POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home

Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
BROSELEY, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'

Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland

Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
LEOPOLD, MO
semoball.com

Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory

BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central

The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville

SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff sweeps Doniphan on senior night

POPLAR BLUFF – The Poplar Bluff volleyball team had plenty to be excited about on Monday as they came out with a 3-set sweep over Doniphan (25-9, 25-20, 25-17) on senior night. "It's great to get the win on senior night," Poplar Bluff coach Aimie Parkin said. "But Doniphan...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts

Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
semoball.com

Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023

Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

