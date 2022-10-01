Read full article on original website
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Arizona Teacher Residency takes aim at educator shortage
A statewide teacher shortage continues to impact Arizona classrooms. Now the Arizona Teacher Residency will aim to help recruit and retain educators in the state.
‘Lift Up’ HBCUs: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Emphasizes Need To Boost Historically Black Colleges
In an exclusive interview, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona spoke with NewsOne about the importance of celebrating and empowering HBCUs. The post ‘Lift Up’ HBCUs: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Emphasizes Need To Boost Historically Black Colleges appeared first on NewsOne.
Achievement and Activism: The Black Women’s Agenda, Inc. Hosts Its 45th Annual Symposium Town Hall and Awards Luncheon
Three years after its last in-person gathering, The Black Women’s Agenda, Inc. (BWA) hosted its 45th Annual Symposium Town Hall and Awards Luncheon on Friday, reconvening in the nation’s capital to celebrate achievement and address the impact of inflation, health disparities, and attempts to limit voting rights. “Black...
NBA
SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 3, 2022) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today announced five executive leadership promotions, elevating Casey Heverling, Brandon James, Becky Kimbro, Joe Loomis and Tim Salier to Senior Vice President positions within the organization. Heverling is promoted to Senior VP of Facilities and General Manager, James...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
CCE hosts Unify America Challenge College Bowl
The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is hosting the Unify America Challenge College Bowl (UACCB) to invite students to participate in collaborative political discussions. Students attending the virtual event were encouraged to participate and have guided conversations with other students of different backgrounds or experiences. The first three events were on Sept. 27, 28 and 29, where students participated at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. Six more sessions will be held on Oct. 4, 5 and 6. The video conversation led participants through a survey in which they were matched with a stranger for their discussions. Students in attendance participated in conversations regarding mental health, climate change, policing, student debt and other topics. As a bonus for participating in the event, the CCE offered students an opportunity to enter to win a $25 gift card.
bestcolleges.com
SAT Participation Increases but Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Many colleges have dropped SAT and ACT admission requirements due to the pandemic, and participation in the SAT remains well below its pre-pandemic peak. Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images. Roughly 1.7 million 2022 high school graduates took the SAT at least once, according to...
clearadmit.com
HBS Announces Timing of Round 1 Interview Invitations & Early Release
Applicants to Harvard Business School can expect some big news from the school on Thursday, October 6th at noon EST. In a post to the Direct from the Director’s blog, Managing Director of HBS admissions Chad Losee wrote that Round 1 applicants can expect the following:. “All Round 1...
The founder of ‘Black Girls in Cyber’ sees lots more work to do
The cybersecurity workforce famously lacks diversity, but for Talya Parker, constantly seeing herself on pandemic-era video conferences as one of the few — if not the only — Black woman was a wake-up call. “You always know that you’re the minority in the room, but there’s something different...
Polco Raises $14 Million Led by Mercury For New Public Sector Performance Analytics Initiative
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Polco, a data-driven civic participation SAAS platform for community members and leaders, today announced that it raised $14 million in funding from an investor group led by Mercury Fund and including BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005193/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Public University of El Alto: Anarchist Collegiate Education
When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon
Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
VentureBeat
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina needs to implement a four-day work week
The pandemic has fostered a grand discussion on the structure of how we work, making many positions completely remote. This change has brought immense benefits to people who prefer working from home, including the freedom to relocate. Perhaps there are more changes to be made to address the issue of so many employees feeling overworked.
