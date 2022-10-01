Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
cryptobriefing.com
U.S. Regulators Are Coming for Crypto. How Will the Future Look?
Several recently proposed bills and ongoing enforcement cases could define crypto industry's future in the U.S. If the SEC and CFTC win their ongoing crypto lawsuits, they could set a terrible precedent for decentralized finance and the broader industry. However, if the regulatory agencies lose, crypto could enjoy a renaissance.
forkast.news
US Treasury says Congress needs to act to mitigate crypto risk to stability
Left unregulated the cryptocurrency industry poses risks to the broader financial stability of the U.S. and Congress needs to act with laws and regulations to reduce this threat, according to a report by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) released on Monday. The FSOC, which falls under the Department of...
todaynftnews.com
US regulators say crypto poses hazards to financial stability, regulations coming soon
Top US authorities suggested several new protections on Monday to make sure that the stability of the US financial system is not jeopardized by a developing and unregulated cryptocurrency industry. Regulators urged Congress to enact legislation to address the systemic risks brought on by the rise of stablecoins, a type...
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
americanmilitarynews.com
China trying to censor US banks ahead of Communist Party meeting: WSJ report
Chinese government regulators reportedly reached out to multiple U.S. banking institutions and advised them to avoid discussing topics that are politically sensitive in China ahead of a major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meeting this month. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the China Securities...
CoinTelegraph
Federal regulators are preparing to pass judgment on Ethereum
Are regulators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gearing up to take down Ethereum? Given the saber-rattling by officials — including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler — it certainly seems possible. The agency went on a crypto-regulatory spree in September. First, at its annual The SEC Speaks conference,...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
Investors hoping for a pivot should be careful what they wish for as a rate cut at this point will be in response to an economic accident, Mohamed El-Erian warns
Investors who are hoping for a policy pivot should be careful what they wish for, Mohamed El-Erian warned. The top economist told Bloomberg TV that a rate cut at this point would be a response to a major shock. "And the journey to an economic accident and financial accident is...
invezz.com
US financial watchdogs ask Congress to okay further oversight on Bitcoin
The Financial Stability Oversight Council recommends fresh look on regulation of spot Bitcoin trading. The council says US law currently provides for limited direct oversight of crypto-assets not deemed securities. Other areas where Congress needs to offer more oversight resources is stablecoins. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) in its...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Government Pushing Congress To Regulate Crypto Sector
Congress is now looking into the stablecoin sector and other tax laws for crypto brokers. The FSOC report calls for the establishment of a legal framework for stablecoin issuers. The Biden administration has urged Congress to act swiftly to establish a stable regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. It is becoming more...
dailyhodl.com
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton Says Crypto Regulation Must Start With Stablecoins
The former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the best place to start regulating crypto is the stablecoin sector. In a new CNBC interview, former SEC chair Jay Clayton discusses what regulations could look like when applied to the nascent field of crypto technology. “I think...
CoinDesk
SEC Accuses 2 Firms of Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Bermuda-based Arbitrade Ltd and Canada-based Cryptobontix, as well as their principals, for carrying out an alleged pump-and-dump scheme involving a crypto asset called “Dignity” or “DIG,” according to a press release. According to the complaint, the...
msn.com
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue accuses government of using inflation to 'enslave us for their own greed and power'
Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue took a swipe at the Biden administration on Thursday over its handling of the inflation crisis, rising grocery costs and labor shortages that continue to cripple U.S. businesses. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Unanue accused the White House of weaponizing inflation...
The home price correction intensifies—what to expect from the U.S. housing market in 2023
Anytime the Federal Reserve moves into inflation-fighting mode, the U.S. housing market is going to be vulnerable. But when those interest rate hikes come after U.S. home prices soared 43% in just over two years, the consequences will be even more pronounced. That, of course, is what we’re seeing now....
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
CoinTelegraph
Basel Committee crypto-asset prudential treatment proposals get detailed responses
The comment period has ended for the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s (BCBS) “Second Consultation on the Prudential Treatment of Cryptoasset Exposures,” a document published in June 2022. International financial associations had a lot to say in response, and several did so at once in a joint...
