Congress & Courts

coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
cryptobriefing.com

U.S. Regulators Are Coming for Crypto. How Will the Future Look?

Several recently proposed bills and ongoing enforcement cases could define crypto industry's future in the U.S. If the SEC and CFTC win their ongoing crypto lawsuits, they could set a terrible precedent for decentralized finance and the broader industry. However, if the regulatory agencies lose, crypto could enjoy a renaissance.
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
americanmilitarynews.com

China trying to censor US banks ahead of Communist Party meeting: WSJ report

Chinese government regulators reportedly reached out to multiple U.S. banking institutions and advised them to avoid discussing topics that are politically sensitive in China ahead of a major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meeting this month. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the China Securities...
CoinTelegraph

Federal regulators are preparing to pass judgment on Ethereum

Are regulators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gearing up to take down Ethereum? Given the saber-rattling by officials — including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler — it certainly seems possible. The agency went on a crypto-regulatory spree in September. First, at its annual The SEC Speaks conference,...
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
invezz.com

US financial watchdogs ask Congress to okay further oversight on Bitcoin

The Financial Stability Oversight Council recommends fresh look on regulation of spot Bitcoin trading. The council says US law currently provides for limited direct oversight of crypto-assets not deemed securities. Other areas where Congress needs to offer more oversight resources is stablecoins. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) in its...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S Government Pushing Congress To Regulate Crypto Sector

Congress is now looking into the stablecoin sector and other tax laws for crypto brokers. The FSOC report calls for the establishment of a legal framework for stablecoin issuers. The Biden administration has urged Congress to act swiftly to establish a stable regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. It is becoming more...
dailyhodl.com

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton Says Crypto Regulation Must Start With Stablecoins

The former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the best place to start regulating crypto is the stablecoin sector. In a new CNBC interview, former SEC chair Jay Clayton discusses what regulations could look like when applied to the nascent field of crypto technology. “I think...
CoinDesk

SEC Accuses 2 Firms of Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Bermuda-based Arbitrade Ltd and Canada-based Cryptobontix, as well as their principals, for carrying out an alleged pump-and-dump scheme involving a crypto asset called “Dignity” or “DIG,” according to a press release. According to the complaint, the...
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
