ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Latin America#Hack#The Defense Ministry#Spanish#Reuters#Proxyshell
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army Reserves let in Chinese gov’t agent, now convicted in spying operation

The U.S. Army Reserves let into their ranks a Chinese national who was convicted on Monday of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Following a two-week trial, a jury found Ji Chaoqun, 31, of Chicago, guilty of conspiring to act as an agent of China, acting as an agent of China without registering his activities, and making a materially false statement to the U.S. Army. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the jury decision in a Tuesday statement.
MILITARY
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount

Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Secret Service seizes 24 phones from agents in Jan. 6 probe: report

The Secret Service has reportedly seized 24 phones from agents in connection with a controversial investigation by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general into the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The two dozen agents’ phones, which are not believed to include messages from Jan. 6, were handed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-NSA worker employed by spying HQ for less than a MONTH is charged with trying to sell top secret material to Russia in exchange for cryptocurrency and $85,000

The FBI arrested and charged a former NSA employee who was attempting to sell classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to documents made public this week. Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs, had worked for the National Security Agency for less than a month when he reached...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Spy drops, submarine secrets and peanut butter sandwiches: What we know about alleged Navy espionage case

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have pleaded guilty to allegedly trying to sell closely held US submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government for $100,000 in cryptocurrency.Prosecutors say the FBI posed as foreign officials to exchange encrypted messages with the naval engineer using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send tens of thousands of US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.Jonathan and his wife Diana Toebbe, a teacher, both of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested after...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy