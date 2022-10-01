Read full article on original website
Related
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.
Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years
A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
U.S. judge sentences Mexican cartel boss to life in prison
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Army major's wife had them read up on how to be a Soviet spy so they could leak sensitive US military medical info to Russia, prosecutors say
In a new federal indictment, prosecutors allege a Maryland couple tried to spy for Russia. The indictment says one of the accused told her partner to read the book, "Inside the Aquarium." The book is by a former Soviet spy, Viktor Suvorov, who defected in the late 1970s. The wife...
Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say
New information from the affidavit used in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search was revealed Tuesday. Legal analysts said it suggested Trump approved a false statement by his lawyer. The FBI is investigating Trump over his retention of top secret documents after leaving office. New details from the affidavit used in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Army Reserves let in Chinese gov’t agent, now convicted in spying operation
The U.S. Army Reserves let into their ranks a Chinese national who was convicted on Monday of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Following a two-week trial, a jury found Ji Chaoqun, 31, of Chicago, guilty of conspiring to act as an agent of China, acting as an agent of China without registering his activities, and making a materially false statement to the U.S. Army. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the jury decision in a Tuesday statement.
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
US News and World Report
Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount
Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
AOL Corp
Secret Service seizes 24 phones from agents in Jan. 6 probe: report
The Secret Service has reportedly seized 24 phones from agents in connection with a controversial investigation by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general into the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The two dozen agents’ phones, which are not believed to include messages from Jan. 6, were handed...
The Verge
The FBI says it caught an ex-NSA employee trying to sell top-secret intelligence documents
The NSA, as a rule, wants to employ people who are good at spying. But according to the FBI, one former employee tried to turn the tables on the agency and was caught in the act. Per details released by the Department of Justice this week, a Colorado resident was...
Ex-NSA worker employed by spying HQ for less than a MONTH is charged with trying to sell top secret material to Russia in exchange for cryptocurrency and $85,000
The FBI arrested and charged a former NSA employee who was attempting to sell classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to documents made public this week. Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs, had worked for the National Security Agency for less than a month when he reached...
Spy drops, submarine secrets and peanut butter sandwiches: What we know about alleged Navy espionage case
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have pleaded guilty to allegedly trying to sell closely held US submarine secrets to an unnamed foreign government for $100,000 in cryptocurrency.Prosecutors say the FBI posed as foreign officials to exchange encrypted messages with the naval engineer using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send tens of thousands of US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.Jonathan and his wife Diana Toebbe, a teacher, both of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested after...
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN.
Comments / 0