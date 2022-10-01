Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
Taiwan Taking Monthly Energy, Food Inventories in Case of China Conflict
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has been taking monthly inventories of critical supplies like food and energy in case of a conflict with China, a government official said on Wednesday. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, mounted war games near the island in August following a visit to...
Musk Says Twitter Deal Is 'Accelerant' to Creating 'Everything App'
(Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday buying Twitter Inc is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app", after the billionaire proposed to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take the social media company private. "Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but...
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
Banks Financing Musk's Twitter Deal Face Hefty Losses
(Reuters) - Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. As in any large acquisition, banks would look to sell the debt to get...
Dollar Steadies as Investors Heed Hawkish Reminder From New Zealand
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Wednesday after a sharp rate rise in New Zealand poured cold water over hopes for a pause or slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's intentions for aggressive hikes. The dollar had suffered its heaviest setback in more than two years on Tuesday but...
Australian Rules-Essendon CEO Quits After One Day in the Job Over Church Links
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Andrew Thorburn resigned as chief executive of Australian Football League club Essendon a day after his appointment following an immediate backlash over his links to a church that expressed opposition to homosexuality and abortion. Thorburn, chairman of the Christian 'City on a Hill' church, quit his Essendon...
