Washington Examiner

Manufacturing gauge falls to lowest level since start of pandemic as Fed hikes kick in

A key index measuring manufacturing in the United States slowed to its lowest level in more than two years as the Federal Reserve pumps its brakes on the economy. The Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index fell nearly 2 points to 50.9 in September, the third decline in three months. It is now clocking in at the lowest level since May 2020, just as the initial wave of the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the country.
The Independent

Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs

After growing every month since coming out of its pandemic downturn, the UK’s manufacturing sector has been tipped into a third monthly contraction sparked by soaring inflation. A closely followed survey suggests that manufacturing activity in the country slowed again in September. The 48.4 score in the S&P Global/CIPS...
The Associated Press

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
The Associated Press

Experts: Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of a gas shortage

Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments, the International Energy Agency said Monday, warning that European nations could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report that the European Union’s 27 countries would need to reduce natural gas use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine. Much of that cutback would have to come from consumer behavior such as turning down thermostats by 1 degree and adjusting boiler temperatures as well as industrial and utility conservation, the group said. The EU on Friday agreed to mandate a reduction in electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours. Just a trickle of Russian gas is still arriving in pipelines through Ukraine to Slovakia and across the Black Sea through Turkey to Bulgaria. Two other routes, under the Baltic Sea to Germany and through Belarus and Poland, have shut down.
PYMNTS

Shifting Global Trade Winds Lead to Blank Sailings, Lower Cargo Rates

A titanic shift in demand momentum has forced shipping companies to brace for a slowdown in what would typically be a busy season for ocean vessels sailing goods to merchants around the world. Volatile market conditions and macroeconomic conditions have flipped the script on the seemingly unfettered shipping demands of...
US News and World Report

China's Services Sector Activity Slows in Sept - Official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services activity expanded at a slower pace in September, an official survey showed on Friday, as COVID-19 curbs in populous cities weighed on consumption. The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 50.6 in September from 52.6 in August, data from the National Bureau of...
