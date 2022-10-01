Read full article on original website
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
North Korean Missile Launch 'Deliberately Provocative,' EU Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with...
Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda
Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas] would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
Biden Stands Apart From Trump
As usual, President Joe Biden didn't mention his predecessor by name. But when Biden spoke Monday to the people of hurricane-ravaged Ponce, Puerto Rico, his underlying message was clear: Unlike former President Donald Trump, I'm going to stick by you until the island recovers from yet another devastating natural disaster.
King Charles, Stepping Back From Campaigning, Will Not Go to Egypt Climate Summit
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will not attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, a royal source said on Sunday, as the new monarch steps back from his previous high-profile campaigning roles. Buckingham Palace sought government advice about the United Nations COP27 summit and it...
In the Ukraine war, a shadowy key player emerges: Russia's private army of mercenaries
As Russia's military performance weakens, a notorious mercenary group, long part of the Ukraine fight, steps into spotlight
Poland Demands $1.3 Trillion in War Damages From Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry....
Pegasus Spyware Attacks in Mexico Continued Under Lopez Obrador -Report
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Phones of at least three human rights investigators in Mexico were infected with Pegasus during the term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador despite his goverment's assertions that it would stop using the controversial spyware, a report on Sunday found. Lopez Obrador, who took office in...
Iran says detained Iranian-American, 85, heading to Oman
An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran has left the country for Oman
Trump Staffers Not Returning White House Records, National Archives Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's administration has not turned over all presidential records and the National Archives will consult with the Justice Department on whether to move to get them back, the agency has told Congress. A congressional panel on Sept. 13 sought an urgent review by the National...
Kremlin Prefers 'Balance' After Putin Ally Suggests Using Nuclear Bomb in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine. Asked about the comments by...
UK's Truss tries to shake off dismal start with party speech
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is due to defend her economic plans as she tries to convince her Conservative Party — and the country — that the pain unleashed by her tax-cutting agenda will be worth it
Iran Riot Police Clash With Students Protesting Young Woman's Death
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian security forces clashed with students at a prominent university in Tehran on Sunday, social and state media reported, in the latest sign of a deadly clampdown on nationwide protests that were ignited by the death in custody of a young woman. The anti-government protests, which began at...
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin signs annexation of occupied regions into Russian law; Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns – live
Russian President formally signs law annexing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk
Iran's Supreme Leader Breaks Silence on Protests, Blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
Kremlin Welcomes Elon Musk Proposal for Ukraine Settlement Denounced by Kyiv
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia. "It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful...
