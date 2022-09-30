Read full article on original website
Talisa Joyce Adams
Talisa Joyce Adams, 51, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Talisa was born on February 25, 1971 in La Porte, IN, to Roy and Patricia (Clifton) Meadway. Surviving are her children, Justin Geren of Kingsford Heights, Kayla Cangiano of La Porte, Auston Pezzuto of La Porte, and Jerris Pezzuto of La Porte; 2 grandchildren, Lealand and Jaxon; siblings, Tammy (Christopher) Pezzuto of Knox, Tina Adams of La Porte, Roy Meadway of La Porte, and John (Tracy) Meadway of La Porte; special friend, Jody Roberts; as well as many special family members and friends..
Thomas K. Gallagher
Thomas K. Gallagher, 91, Chesterton, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:50 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana with Rev. Keith McClellan officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan with full military honors.
Shirley Genette (Meeker) Scaggs
A blessed soul and one who blessed us departed to heaven on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022. Shirley Genette (Meeker) Scaggs, age 85 of LaPorte, Indiana, was a mother, grandmother, a hard worker, a good friend, and a radiant beam of sunshine. She was born on February 28, 1937, in Veedersburg, Indiana. Her parents were John M. and Daisy (Phillips) Meeker.
Sand Festival Coming Back to Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival, a three-day art festival celebrating Michigan City's beautiful lakefront, will return to Washington Park for its second year. The festival in 2023 is scheduled for June 9-11. "Everyone who attended this great event last year saw the most incredible works...
Old Factory Blaze Fueled by Hand Sanitizer
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroyed the old American Rubber plant in La Porte and spread rapidly because it was used to store hand sanitizer pallets. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there were numerous pallets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in plastic bottles inside different areas of the structure.
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
Fire Destroys Old Factory Building
(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters from multiple agencies worked through the night to gain control of a blaze that destroyed a several hundred-foot-long vacant factory building in La Porte’s downtown area. Flames once lighting up the sky from the former American Rubber plant at 315 Brighton Street were still...
Body Recovered from Lake Identified
(Berrien County, MI) - A body recovered from Lake Michigan a few miles outside New Buffalo has been identified. Jason Ryno, 48, of Joliet, Illinois, was identified from a fingerprint, according to the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department. Police Chief Ryan Layman said how and where the man entered the lake,...
Sentencing in Alcohol Related Crash
(La Porte, IN) - An impaired driver who caused a motor vehicle crash with injuries in downtown La Porte has been sentenced. Jenette Meece of Hobart was given three years on probation for causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence of alcohol. She’ll have to wear an ankle bracelet for authorities to monitor her whereabouts during the first six months of the sentence.
Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical
(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
Crash Claims Lives of Mother and Son
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman and her son were killed in a motor vehicle collision in the Wanatah area this morning. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the crash on U.S. 30 involved a passenger vehicle and semi-truck. Swanson's office was called to the scene at about 8 a.m.
