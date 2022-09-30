(La Porte, IN) - An impaired driver who caused a motor vehicle crash with injuries in downtown La Porte has been sentenced. Jenette Meece of Hobart was given three years on probation for causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence of alcohol. She’ll have to wear an ankle bracelet for authorities to monitor her whereabouts during the first six months of the sentence.

