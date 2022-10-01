Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees have put reliever Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day injured list. It’s another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. He will miss the AL Division Series, though manager Aaron Boone is hopeful he can be ready for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance. Before Tuesday’s doubleheader in Texas, the Yankees reinstated right-handed reliever Albert Abreu after he had been out since Aug. 20 with right elbow inflammation. Miguel Castro on Monday made his first appearance since July 10 after recovering from a strained shoulder.
Idaho8.com
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 in Texas for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer for the Rangers in the fifth inning of the second game Tuesday night. Texas had lost 5-4 in the opener to extend its losing streak to seven games. Judge drove the third pitch of second game into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Maris’ mark that had stood since 1961. He had gone 1 for 5 with a single and scored the decisive run in the opener.
Idaho8.com
Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team
The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball’s last playoff ticket, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. It’s the first playoff appearance for Philly since 2001, and no one seemed to care that it arrived via one of three NL wild cards. It’s the first year for the majors’ new playoff format — part of the negotiations that resulted in the March labor deal that ended a 99-day lockout. Each league has three wild cards, taking the postseason field from 10 to 12 teams. Mariners infielder Ty France says it’s a “cool, cool structure.”
Idaho8.com
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader but New York was eliminated from the NL East race. The Mets won the first game, 4-2. The Atlanta Braves clinched the division by beating Miami 2-1. A few groans could be heard from the Mets crowd, who earlier were chanting “Let’s Go Marlins.” The Mets will face either the Padres or Phillies in a best-of-three wild-card series starting Friday in New York.
Idaho8.com
Aaron Judge breaks single-season American League home run record with No. 62
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record, hitting his 62nd blast of the year in a game Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. Judge connected for the record home run off Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco in the first inning of the...
MLB・
Idaho8.com
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — William Contreras drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1. Atlanta earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win. Starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five innings, allowing one run.
MLB・
Idaho8.com
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game. Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home games. The temperature was 55 degrees and misty at the start and rainy conditions lingered throughout. Boston had just taken a 6-0 lead with two outs in the fifth inning when rain started to fall heavily, prompting a delay. The game was called 54 minutes later. The Rays (86-75) lost their fourth straight games since clinching a playoff berth. They will be the AL’s No. 6 seed and get a wild card matchup with AL Central champion Cleveland.
Idaho8.com
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings
SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader. With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely win when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly. The win put Seattle on the cusp of locking up the No. 5 seed for the American League playoffs.
Idaho8.com
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning.
Idaho8.com
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager Monday. The 25-year-old Arraez extended his hitting streak to eight games and held his average at .315 has he tries to become the fifth Twins player to win the league batting title.
Idaho8.com
Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers ’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011. Lauer struck out seven, walked four and committed an error while throwing 97 pitches.
Idaho8.com
Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.Verlander walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point. Rookie Hunter Brown pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings and Hector Neris got the last two outs of the eighth inning. Will Smith came on for the ninth Garrett Stubbs singled to center field to break up the no-hitter, causing a smattering of boos from the sparse crowd.
Idaho8.com
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.
Idaho8.com
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. What he really wants is to help lead the Padres to their first World Series championship.
Idaho8.com
Langeliers’ bases-loaded walk sends A’s past Angels, 2-1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.A.J. Puk (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.Ryan Tepera (5-4) pitched the ninth before faltering in the 10th. Tony Kemp reached on a grounder before Sean Murphy’s single. Tepera intentionally walked Seth Brown to bring up the rookie Langeliers.
Idaho8.com
Colts still awaiting word on Taylor’s status against Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts may wait until pregame warmups at Denver to make a decision about Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. He also was limited in last week’s practice by a toe injury, but coach Frank Reich says there’s more concern about the ankle. Taylor told reporters he intends to use warmups as a test. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis both have been ruled out after entering the concussion protocol. Reich says Leonard also suffered a fractured nose Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Thompson-Robinson, No. 18 UCLA hurdling over expectations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been answering questions about his play and UCLA’s turnaround in the same fashion as he deals with opposing defenders. The fifth-year senior quarterback and the Bruins both made huge statements about respect with a 40-32 victory Friday over No. 15 Washington. While the win vaulted UCLA into the rankings at number 18, more hurdles remain. The next one comes Saturday when No. 11 Utah comes to the Rose Bowl in the biggest game on this week’s Pac-12 schedule.
Idaho8.com
Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL
Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate this season. With a record 15 of 16 games last week being within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games played so far, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
NFL・
Idaho8.com
What we learned from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season
With a lot of starting NFL players not playing in the preseason, the first few weeks of a new season sometimes are more mistake ridden and have more miscues than we’d tend expect. But, by Week 4, those kinks are beginning to be ironed out and we’re starting to...
NFL・
Idaho8.com
Islanders agree to terms with Barzal on 8-year extension
The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with top forward Mathew Barzal on an eight-year contract extension. A person with knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press it’s worth $73.2 million with a $9.15 million annual salary cap hit through 2031. Barzal has led the team in scoring or been tied for the lead every season since he became a full-time NHL player in 2017-18. He has 349 points in 411 regular-season and playoff games for the defensively stingy Islanders. The contract keeps Barzal, now 25, under contract for his prime years.
NHL・
