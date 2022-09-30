Read full article on original website
Layoffs Beginning in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - An area door manufacturer has announced a major layoff of its work staff. Walkerton’s Masonite facility has started laying off between 74 and 84 workers, which is at least a third of its work force. A spokesperson for Masonite Corporation said the layoffs may be permanent...
New Library Reading Garden Ready for the Public
(La Porte, IN) - A touch of natural beauty has been added to La Porte’s downtown in the form of a reading garden at the county library’s main branch. The newly landscaped addition faces Indiana Avenue on the library’s south side. It’s a beautiful outdoor space— ideal,...
Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical
(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
Boy Rescued from Grain Wagon
(Pulaski County, IN) – First responders in Pulaski County rescued a boy from a grain-filled farm wagon. On Tuesday two Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene following a call for a nine-year-old boy trapped in a grain wagon on a farm west of Winamac. Fortunately,...
