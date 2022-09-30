Read full article on original website
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center
VINITA, Okla. — Travelers on iconic Route 66 now have a new stop to add to their itinerary with the opening of the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center. Named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell, the center shares the history of both Cherokee Nation and the Vinita community while honoring Mitchell’s efforts to revitalize Cherokee pottery.
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Roofer Convicted of Fraud in Osage & Kay Counties
Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.
anadisgoi.com
The Spinners come ‘Round The Block And Back Again’ for Feb. 3 show at Hard Rock Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal are now celebrating their first all-new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
anadisgoi.com
$10,000 Costume Party returns to Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 29
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is preparing for the 2022 Halloween Party in its Sequoyah Conference Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring the return of its iconic costume contest offering $10,000 in cash prizes for the creepiest and most daring of costumes.
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair
Some Tulsans are unhappy after being ticketed for allowing people to park in their driveway and go to the fair.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma motorcyclist dead after crash in Washington County, troopers say
An Oklahoma man died on Monday after a crash in Washington County, troopers stated. Douglas Owens, 51, died after the motorbike he was using missed a flip, crashed and rolled, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police stated. Owens was heading west on Arkansas 74 in West Fork round 4...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
KOCO
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral
TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
pryorinfopub.com
Local Food Drive Happening This Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Can you imagine trying to decide whether to purchase needed medication, or pay the utility bill, or buy food this month? The key word is OR – in our own communities there are families, veterans, the disabled, and elderly individuals who are faced with considering this question every day of their lives. They can’t afford all three or even more of what we all take for granted: dish and laundry soap, personal hygiene products, baby needs, and snacks.
Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
Daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney booked into jail days after stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been booked into jail days after stabbing her father, according to jail records. Jennifer Kunzweiler is facing a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint and threatening a violent act, according to jail records.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
KTUL
Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tyler Tavis was captured and booked back into Ottawa County Jail Tuesday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were being used for work detail and escaped, running eastbound from the...
Muskogee Recycling Center celebrates opening of new building
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders celebrated the opening of a new building at the Muskogee Recycling Center this week, the city announced. The building was made possible through a partnership between the city of Muskogee and INCOR, the city said. The partnership between the two organizations spans more...
Silver Alert issued for missing Verdigris man
Donald DeCamp was last seen around noon Monday in Verdigris wearing a t-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants. Officials were told DeCamp had left his home on E Sprucewood Dr. in his blue 2017 Buick Encore, OK tag 'GOZ087', to go pay his water bill, but he never returned.
