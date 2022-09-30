PRYOR, Oklahoma - Can you imagine trying to decide whether to purchase needed medication, or pay the utility bill, or buy food this month? The key word is OR – in our own communities there are families, veterans, the disabled, and elderly individuals who are faced with considering this question every day of their lives. They can’t afford all three or even more of what we all take for granted: dish and laundry soap, personal hygiene products, baby needs, and snacks.

