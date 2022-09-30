ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation makes historic investment in Vinita with grand opening of new cultural, welcome center

VINITA, Okla. — Travelers on iconic Route 66 now have a new stop to add to their itinerary with the opening of the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center. Named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell, the center shares the history of both Cherokee Nation and the Vinita community while honoring Mitchell’s efforts to revitalize Cherokee pottery.
VINITA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso witnesses recent business boom

OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Roofer Convicted of Fraud in Osage & Kay Counties

Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.
KAY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cherokee, OK
State
California State
City
Hulbert, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Sacramento, CA
Cherokee, OK
Government
City
Coweta, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
anadisgoi.com

The Spinners come ‘Round The Block And Back Again’ for Feb. 3 show at Hard Rock Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners are bringing iconic R&B to Hard Rock Live on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. With a towering legacy spanning more than six decades, The Spinners have maintained their universal appeal are now celebrating their first all-new original album in nearly 40 years. The aptly-titled, Round the Block and Back Again album showcases the group at their soulful, multi-octave best, melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

$10,000 Costume Party returns to Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 29

TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is preparing for the 2022 Halloween Party in its Sequoyah Conference Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring the return of its iconic costume contest offering $10,000 in cash prizes for the creepiest and most daring of costumes.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Fawn Sharp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Ncai Sovereignty Run#The National Congress Of#American Indians#The Cherokee Nation W W#Indian Country#The U S Supreme Court#Tribal Nations
KOCO

Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral

TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
pryorinfopub.com

Local Food Drive Happening This Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Can you imagine trying to decide whether to purchase needed medication, or pay the utility bill, or buy food this month? The key word is OR – in our own communities there are families, veterans, the disabled, and elderly individuals who are faced with considering this question every day of their lives. They can’t afford all three or even more of what we all take for granted: dish and laundry soap, personal hygiene products, baby needs, and snacks.
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Four Ottawa County inmates escape from jail, two still at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tyler Tavis was captured and booked back into Ottawa County Jail Tuesday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that four inmates escaped jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the inmates were being used for work detail and escaped, running eastbound from the...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Silver Alert issued for missing Verdigris man

Donald DeCamp was last seen around noon Monday in Verdigris wearing a t-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants. Officials were told DeCamp had left his home on E Sprucewood Dr. in his blue 2017 Buick Encore, OK tag 'GOZ087', to go pay his water bill, but he never returned.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy