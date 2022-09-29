Read full article on original website
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
Mom Boss Shanika Sheppard: Bringing a taste of Philly to central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Shanika Sheppard is a busy mother of two who has brought a taste of home to central Ohio with her family’s restaurant Marlow’s Cheesestakes in Gahanna. It’s a big shift from her former corporate job in Philadelphia but one this Mom Boss is handling day-by-day and with her husband and children […]
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Ohio connections: What the Netflix series mentions, and what is true
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Jeffrey Dahmer was known as the Milwaukee Monster for the string of horrific murders he committed there, but he also had connections to northern and central Ohio. The serial killer, whose murderous spree is the focus of Netflix’s new series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” grew up...
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Ohio?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
