Cincinnati, OH

Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time. A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State. 40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton family mourning the loss of a loved one after they say she was killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton family is dealing with heartbreak after losing a loved one in Hurricane Ian while on vacation in Fort Myers, Florida. It all started when four women from Dayton traveled to Florida this week for a birthday getaway, but their trip took a terrible turn when the strength of the storm tore down the roof of their room, killing Nishelle Harris-Miles.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE

