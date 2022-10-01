Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
Wickes, Kozal Earn Record-Setting Weekly Women’s Soccer Honors
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes took home Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors in addition to being named a member of the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week, while senior Lauren Kozal was named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week, each organization announced Tuesday.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Complete Play at the Windy City Classic
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf completed the final day of play at the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday at the par-72, 6,442-yard Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. The 15-team field included 11 teams ranked among the top-40 in the country by Golfstat. Southern...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Cruise Against Terrapins, Extend B1G Unbeaten Streak to Five
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A quartet of Spartans notched goals, and the Michigan State women's soccer team coasted to a dominant 4-0 result over the Maryland Terrapins Sunday afternoon on Ludwig Field. As the lineup card was turned in before the game, graduate defender Samantha White became MSU's all-time...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Celebrate Alumni Day Shutting Out Badgers, 1-0
Box Score EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer celebrated Alumni Day with a 1-0 shutout victory over Wisconsin on a sunny Sunday at DeMartin Stadium. With the win, the Spartans even out their record to 4-4-2 overall and remain undefeated in Big Ten action with a 2-0-1 mark. MSU has gone 3-1-1 in its last five games, winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. Wisconsin falls to 3-5-1 overall and 0-3-0 in league contests.
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Notes: Maryland
• Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne was 27-of-44 passing for 221 yards with one TD . . . Thorne's second completion of the game, coming in the first quarter on a pass to Keon Coleman, was his 361st career completion, moving up to No. 11 on MSU's career completions list, now with 386, passing Todd Schultz (1994-97) with 360 completions, and closing in on the No. 10 spot held by Bill Burke (1996-99) with 416 . . . with one TD pass Saturday, Thorne has at least one TD pass in three of the five games this season as part of eight on the season and 38th of his career.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Show Resilience In Loss at #12 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Michigan State took a set off of No. 12-ranked Penn State on Sunday, but ultimately fell to the Nittany Lions, 3-1 (17-25, 25-22, 22-25,16-25) at Rec Hall. Sophomore Aliyah Moore led the Spartans in kills (15) as Michigan State fell to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in...
msuspartans.com
Men's Tennis Wraps Up Spartan Invite
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's tennis wrapped up the three-day Spartan Invitational Sunday afternoon, recording a pair of doubles wins and three singles wins at the MSU Outdoor Tennis Center. The Spartan doubles pairings of Kazuki Matsuno/David Saye and Josh Portnoy/Luke Baylis continued their winning ways after notching...
msuspartans.com
Dominant Third Quarter Lifts Field Hockey Over Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Following a slower start that saw the Spartans down at the half, Michigan State field hockey used a dominant third quarter to top Ohio, 2-1, in a non-conference road matchup at Pruitt Field Sunday afternoon. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Spartans, who...
msuspartans.com
Baris, Lair Set to Compete at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. - Michigan State men's tennis freshman Ozan Baris and junior Graydon Lair are set to compete at the ITA Men's All-American Championships, beginning Monday, Oct. 3. Baris will compete in the qualifying singles round and then pair up with Lair to compete in the qualifying round of doubles. The matches will take place at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa.
