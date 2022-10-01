• Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne was 27-of-44 passing for 221 yards with one TD . . . Thorne's second completion of the game, coming in the first quarter on a pass to Keon Coleman, was his 361st career completion, moving up to No. 11 on MSU's career completions list, now with 386, passing Todd Schultz (1994-97) with 360 completions, and closing in on the No. 10 spot held by Bill Burke (1996-99) with 416 . . . with one TD pass Saturday, Thorne has at least one TD pass in three of the five games this season as part of eight on the season and 38th of his career.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO