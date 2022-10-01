ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Wild Card Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 12:35 p.m., 1st game. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Watkins 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game. Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12),...
Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians 5-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left...
Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.
Today in Sports History- Bonds hits home runs 71 & 72

1900 — Britain’s Harry Vardon wins the U.S. Open golf title, beating J.H. Taylor with a 313 total at the Chicago Golf Club. 1985 — Eddie Robinson becomes college football’s winningest coach as Grambling beats Prairie View A&M 27-7. It’s Robinson’s 324th career victory, one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant had before he retired from Alabama after the 1982 season.
Will Hurricane Ian cut Florida’s Gulf Coast boom short?

Hurricanes have always posed an inevitable threat to Florida. But the risk hasn’t detered the droves of people who have flocked to the state since the start of the pandemic. From Tampa to Naples, the state’s Gulf Coast has become a national real estate hot spot with its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities. Out of the top 10 fastest-growing housing markets this year, half are on Florida’s west coast with Fort Myers holding the top spot, according to federal data.
Apple-Movies-Top-10

