Ballmer Institute offers new careers, hope for kids in need
Youth in America are in crisis. United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called youth mental health one of the most pressing issues of our time, and pediatric health groups have declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. But an extraordinary gift of more than $425 million from...
Dean Chris Poulsen Leads CAS with Focus on Sustainability, Equity
These are just some of the ways that Chris Poulsen, incoming Tykeson Dean of Arts and Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences, is described by former colleagues at the University of Michigan. Don’t let the descriptors throw you, though. Poulsen is as solid as his research, which centers...
Leftover Textover returns after a two-year break
The University of Oregon Leftover Textover program is back after a two-year hiatus. The program alerts students via text message when leftover food is available on campus. The excess portions are from campus events where UO Catering provided more food than needed. Students who opt-in to the program will be...
Open enrollment for annual benefits is now underway
It's that time of year again: Annual benefits open enrollment has begun. Employees can now complete the open enrollment process. Action must be taken by Monday, Oct. 31, by all benefit-eligible employees even if no changes are being made. The benefits office maintains an open enrollment webpage to provide employees...
Board chair announces members of president search panel
UO Board of Trustees Chair Ginevra Ralph sent the following message to the campus community Oct. 3:. The recruitment and selection of a university president is one of the most critical decisions the Board of Trustees will undertake. The impact of the decision will affect all constituency groups of the university including students, faculty, staff, alumni, the community, and the state of Oregon. As a board, we are committed to finding the right person to lead the institution moving forward.
Watch for 3D mobile mapping in the Knight Library
Campus Planning and Facilities Management has updated its running list of closures and other activities that affect travel, access, and planning on campus. The department broadcasts important campus notifications in a variety of ways to keep the university community informed about building maintenance, emergency management testing, construction and other campus planning and facility projects.
Green Power at the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry
At the Oregon Center for Electrochemistry, University of Oregon students and faculty members research how energy is generated, stored, and transported. And they’re leading the way for sustainable energy. Lean, green, and innovative, the OCE also prepares students for success in a field that’s in high demand for industry....
Crunching the Numbers with Data Science
Last year, University of Oregon researchers studied one aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionately high impact on Latinx people: participation in testing. They found that combining culturally informed outreach with well-located community testing sites tripled turnout. The project’s success was driven by a university-wide collaboration that included data scientists...
Faculty and OAs to receive salary increase early
Interim UO President Patrick Phillips has announced changes to faculty and officer of administration salary increases for the current fiscal year. The increases were effective Oct. 1 rather than Jan. 1, 2023, as originally planned, and will be reflected in the Oct. 31 paychecks, adding three additional months of increased pay. Additionally, the increase for officers of administration will be applied across the board rather than through a merit pool process.
