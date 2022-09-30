UO Board of Trustees Chair Ginevra Ralph sent the following message to the campus community Oct. 3:. The recruitment and selection of a university president is one of the most critical decisions the Board of Trustees will undertake. The impact of the decision will affect all constituency groups of the university including students, faculty, staff, alumni, the community, and the state of Oregon. As a board, we are committed to finding the right person to lead the institution moving forward.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO