makeuseof.com
How to Make a Wireless Door Bell With Home Assistant
Wireless doorbells are a great way of adding bells in homes or offices without using any wires. However, these wireless bells come with limited preconfigured MIDI sounds that play when someone presses the button on the transmitter unit. Though you can toggle between the MIDI sounds and increase or decrease...
wpgxfox28.com
Collaborative Video Editing
Originally Posted On: https://motionbox.io/features/collaborative-video-editing. Our collaborative video editing feature is the best thing since sliced bread. Think a mix of Figma and Adobe Premier Pro. We’re proud to say we’re one of the best video collaboration tools on the market with a whole range of features. Our tool helps creatives speed up the video workflow. From making changes to remotely working together. Review and approval workflows will never be the same again. Whether you’re doing a yearbook with your classmates or making a professional marketing video, we’re here to make it quicker and easier.
Nipendo Expands Access to Its Automated Invoicing Feature
Nipendo, a provider of systems to automate payment processes, announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that it is making its Invoice All module available to suppliers that use the company’s Supplier Portal. Invoice All is part of Nipendo’s cloud-based system for automating source-to-pay actions, the company said in a press release....
How to access Google Drive on any device
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services, and for a good reason. If you have a Google account, you have access to Google Drive with 15GB of free storage. If you need more than 15GB of storage, Google One is an inexpensive cloud storage option that works well on just about every platform. Businesses can also take advantage of Google Workspace, an inexpensive alternative to Microsoft 365 that offers additional storage as well as privacy and data retention options.
iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to customize iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos
The headlining new feature with iOS 16 is the ability to make custom Lock Screens. From widgets, fonts, photos, new wallpapers, and more, follow along for a hands-on look at how to create a custom iOS 16 Lock Screen on iPhone. The major new software release for iPhone is here...
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
spendmatters.com
LUPR: Vendor Analysis — SxM solution overview, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we give an overview of LUPR, a supplier management (SxM) solution built on Salesforce. Sales and procurement have a lot in common, with the former influencing the latter’s concepts and practices. This is especially true for “digital” as many initiatives related to digital transformation find their origins on the sales side. For example, it took several years for the concept of “customer experience” to be transposed to procurement as “supplier experience.”
knowtechie.com
Subscribe to AiDot’s Cloud Service and get a 2K WiFi camera for free
Home monitoring with a camera can provide great peace of mind if you have kids or pets at home. With AiDot, you can monitor your home through a 24/7 live stream with AI detections. AiDot offers a cloud service for your home monitoring needs. And right now, the company is...
EZVIZ Launches All-New Battery-Powered Smart Security Products in Canada, Making Home Protection Smarter and Easier Than Ever
HOOFDDORP, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- EZVIZ, global pioneer in smart home security, has unveiled its all-star lineup of battery-powered smart products for the Canadian market, highlighting the DB2 Battery Doorbell Kit and CP4 Battery Door Viewer (Peephole Camera). Following market successes in APAC and Europe, this series comes to Canada to facilitate home monitoring, remote communications, and family companionship. The DB2 Doorbell and CP4 Door Viewer are 100% wire-free for hassle-free setup and use. Since both are Wi-Fi enabled, they can serve all types of homes using the free mobile app, without complex electrical wiring or expensive maintenance fees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005009/en/ Customer in Canada may now simply purchase the most popular EZVIZ products on Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)
9to5Mac
iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16
One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
The Windows Club
Steam Service Error, The Steam Service error requires some maintenance
Several users have reported that they are unable to launch Steam on their Windows computers. When doing the same, they encountered Steam Service Error, The Steam Service error requires some maintenance. Following is the exact error message you may have seen when this error appears. Steam Service Error. The Steam...
Google System Updates welcome almost-forgotten audio switching feature
September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.
ffnews.com
Diego Gutierrez, Vodacom – The M-Pesa “Super App”
Diego Gutierrez, Chief Officer of International Markets at Vodacom talks to Douglas Mackenzie about the M-Pesa “Super App”, and its ability to consolidate merchants from different regions onto a single payment platform. Watch the full video to learn more about how ‘mini apps’ can be integrated into the...
technewstoday.com
What is Wifi Verbose Logging? How to Enable It
If you are concerned about any public network’s security or are trying to troubleshoot your network, you may have encountered the term Wi-Fi verbose logging. A verbose log is a detailed record of what any system process is doing at the moment, and Wi-Fi verbose logging is the verbose log of your network connections. This feature is used by developers to troubleshoot any errors or issues within your system.
christcenteredgamer.com
Hongmed Smart Watch
This product was sent to us through Amazon Vine and since our account was restricted from reviewing it on their platform, it’s now here for your reading pleasure!. I’ve been using a Vivofit 2 for several years and it finally gave up the ghost. My daughter had a Vivofit 4 that suffered from an expanding battery that has a risk of exploding. With those two issues happening simultaneously in my household, I thought it was an appropriate time to try a different brand. For under $40, the Hongmed Smart Watch looks like a good deal. At the time of writing this review, you can save an extra $4 by applying a 10% off coupon on Amazon.
The Verge
How to record audio on Windows
Whether you’re recording a podcast, an interview, a message to a friend, or notes to yourself, audio recording is very easy to do on Windows. There are various third-party apps you can use, but Windows 11 also comes with an app called Voice Recorder preinstalled. You can use that...
Digital Trends
Image-generating AI Dall-E is now free for anyone to play with
Image-generating AI is becoming more accessible to the public, with one engine called DALL-E making its network free to use. While the text-to-art generator has some stipulations, you can create images by simply typing a description into the generator. From this, you will get back a realistic image rendering. DALL-E...
The 5 Best Home Security Systems of 2022
Our top choice is the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, which is reliable, Alexa-compatible, and easy to install and use.
PC Magazine
Brother ADS-4900W Review
It’s been some time since we’ve reviewed a Brother scanner, though the company tells us that, in addition to the mid- to high-volume ADS-4900W ($699.99) reviewed here today, we should be receiving four other review units soon. A direct competitor to two of our Editors' Choice recipients, the Epson DS-790WN Wireless Network Color Document Scanner and the Raven Pro Document Scanner, the ADS-4900W is fast, accurate, and loaded with connectivity and other useful features, all for a competitive price.
