ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the central government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Wales#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy