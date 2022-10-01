Read full article on original website
Indonesia president says FIFA boss offered help to fix country's soccer issues
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA had offered to help his country to address its football problems, having spoken to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over a deadly stadium stampede.
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the central government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Ukraine reports rapid push back of Russian troops on two fronts
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine/KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces in the past week, taking back dozens of towns in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed.
Saudi Arabia just won a bid for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The $500 billion city they're set to be hosted in doesn't exist yet.
Saudi Arabia plans to host the event in Neom. Planners said the city will feature flying taxis, robot maids, and year-round snow.
As Europe’s leaders meet, some fear for EU membership hopes
BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders from more than 40 countries meeting in the Czech capital Thursday are set to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent. But critics claim the new forum is an attempt to put the brakes on European Union enlargement.
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test.
EU set to reach agreement on new sanctions proposal on Wednesday - Borrell
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Power back in Bangladesh after grid failure causes blackout
Electricity supply across Bangladesh has been restored after the South Asian country plunged into a blackout following the failure of its national power grid
Tesco warns consumers ‘facing a tough time’; Opec+ to discuss cutting oil output – business live
Supermarket chain says cost inflation remains significant as profits drop; as Gordon Brown urges close scrutiny of shadow banking
