Even Rihanna gets pre-show jitters. The nine-time Grammy Award winner, 34, admitted she’s starting to feel the nerves after being named to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Ariz. Rihanna finally confirmed an end to her music hiatus by posting a photo of herself holding a football on Instagram and Twitter. Asked about how she’s feeling ahead of her hotly-anticipated performance, the new mom-of-one told TMZ, “I’m nervous…but I’m excited.” Rihanna remained tight-lipped on what fans could expect from the performance, but it’s expected that she’ll be joined by a couple of famous faces onstage. In 2018, the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 41 MINUTES AGO