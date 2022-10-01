ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Rihanna ‘nervous, but excited’ to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Even Rihanna gets pre-show jitters. The nine-time Grammy Award winner, 34, admitted she’s starting to feel the nerves after being named to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Ariz. Rihanna finally confirmed an end to her music hiatus by posting a photo of herself holding a football on Instagram and Twitter. Asked about how she’s feeling ahead of her hotly-anticipated performance, the new mom-of-one told TMZ, “I’m nervous…but I’m excited.” Rihanna remained tight-lipped on what fans could expect from the performance, but it’s expected that she’ll be joined by a couple of famous faces onstage. In 2018, the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker...
GLENDALE, AZ
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy