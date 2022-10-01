Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Governor visits Knox County Career Center
MOUNT VERNON – Gov. Mike DeWine visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) on Wednesday morning. DeWine met with students in computer network technology, precision machining, health technologies and cosmetology. He talked with students about their experience at KCCC, the industry credentials they were earning and their plans upon graduation. DeWine also spoke with each lab instructor about what students were doing in their respective programs and about their industries.
Mount Vernon News
Commercial property assessments in Mount Vernon can fund energy efficiency
MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon City Council approved the creation of an energy special improvement district that will enable commercial property owners to make energy improvements through loans backed by their properties. The kinds of projects eligible through the program include replacing doors and windows, adding insulation or making...
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Executive Office Assistant
We are a local Knox County business located in Mount Vernon, Ohio. We are currently looking for an executive assistant to be the supportive force that empowers our leadership. The ideal person for the job will be a proactive problem solver with exceptional communication skills and meticulous attention to detail. He/She will have previous experience working in an office environment, performing administrative duties, and providing support to main management.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio’s fetal heartbeat law on hold for another 14 days
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio officials are expected to return to court in Hamilton County for a hearing on Oct. 7 after a judge extended a ban on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for another 14 days. The decision continues to allow abortions in the state through 20...
Mount Vernon News
Mancan’s Weekend Recruit Saturday
No need to be frightened. Stop into Mancan’s Weekend Recruit Saturday October 8th from 10am-1pm. Bring 2 forms of gov’t ID.
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the Editor Common sense gun laws
Regardless of whether a child goes to school in the city or in a rural area, is raised by parents or grandparents, has moved to Knox County from elsewhere or has deep roots, we can all agree that every child is entitled to education in schools that offer a safe environment. We all are deeply saddened by the frequent occurrence of school shootings; most Americans support common sense laws that would expand Brady background checks and ban assault weapons.
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Full Time Cooks
Start your new career with AVI Foodsystems @ Kenyon College we are hiring Full Time Cooks Starting at $16.00, Full Time Dining Hall Attendants $13.00, Part Time Dishwashers $13.00, Utility Workers $13.00, Catering Workers $13.00. Full time positions eligible for health, dental, vision insurance and 401k with a match. Please apply directly at.
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Full Time Body Tech
Charlie’s Body Shop is in need of a full time Body Tech, 40 hours a week, pay by experience. Apply with in:
Mount Vernon News
Vaccine for flu, bivalent booster offered at drive-thru clinic
MOUNT VERNON – To help stop the spread on the mutating COVID-19 virus and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Knox Public Health will conduct a drive-thru clinic offering both the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The two-for-one event will be held on Sat., Oct. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds. Administration of all vaccine will take place while individuals are in their vehicle.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown woman victim in fatal wreck Monday morning
A fatal accident involving a car and a horse-drawn cart on Green Valley Road in Wayne Township in Knox County on Monday morning is being investigated by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Emma West, 18, of Fredericktown was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
Mount Vernon News
Cynthia S. Bouton
BELLVILLE – Cynthia Sue Bouton, 74, of Bellville passed away in Mount Vernon on Wed, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Laurels nursing home. Her family will remember her as the loving, multi-talented, and beautiful woman she was. Cindy was born on June 19, 1948, in Mount Vernon, the daughter...
Mount Vernon News
Pet grooming shop reopens months after car plows through storefront
Months after a freak accident all but destroyed his pet grooming business, David Ulery-Hart has reopened Professional Pet Grooming and Dog Wash. But it was a different matter back on Dec. 24, when a car driven by three teenagers fleeing police rammed into his shop at 330 Wooster Road. Although it was a high-speed chase and alcohol was found in the car, the juveniles walked away with minor injuries.
Mount Vernon News
MVN Athlete of the Week Record-setters on the course and the gridiron
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
