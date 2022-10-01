Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Cottonwood High School wins football game in bizarre fashion
MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. Potentially every score and every possible ending would be on display at least once a season....
lehifreepress.com
Lehi-area bike teams take top two spots in region
The two Lehi-area mountain biking teams have finished theRegion 6 season, with Skyridge earning first place and Lehi second place in High School Division 1. Both teams also qualified a solid contingent for the upcoming state championship races in three weeks. Skyridge tallied 13,936 cumulative points for the season and...
One of the best prospects in the country just committed to Utah gymnastics
Zoe Johnson, a top-10 recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, announced Monday that she will be attending the University of Utah.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame takes on BYU this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a huge matchup for the Fighting Irish, as they look to keep their winning streak alive and move it to three games. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
ksl.com
Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU
PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
lehifreepress.com
Alpine School District announces proposed bond projects; fractured Orem City Council votes to oppose bond
Lehi voters and the rest of northern Utah County will vote on the Alpine School District’s (ASD) proposed $595 million bond in just a few short weeks. With education on the forefront of the political scene, particularly regarding sensitive materials policy, Orem City’s potential break off from ASD and the proposed bond, Lehi voters will finally weigh in on the November ballot through Proposition 1.
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
kslnewsradio.com
Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation
SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
Bobby Bones Reviews Pumpkin Milkshake While in Utah
Bobby shared a pumpkin food review!
WVC teen hits victim in face with metal baseball bat ‘multiple times’
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old West Valley City man allegedly assaulted another individual with a baseball bat while they were in line at a convenience store, according to the Springville Police Department. On Wednesday, September 28 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Springville Police officers were dispatched to 1460 North 1750 West on a report of […]
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
utah.gov
I-15 Lanes in Springville and Spanish Fork to Close
Nightly closures between 400 South and US-6/Main Street exits will allow crews to repair pavement. UDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for nighttime lane closures on southbound I-15 in the Springville/Spanish Fork area Oct. 4 through 6 and again Oct. 9 through 11 for concrete pavement repair work. Construction crews...
Two Utah natives living in Florida discuss riding out Hurricane Ian
Cleanup continues in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall there earlier this week as a Category 4 storm.
kjzz.com
Three people injured in Weber County multi-vehicle crash
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County Monday afternoon. The Weber County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 5500 South and 5900 West, near Hooper's Elementary School. According to officials, two people were transported by ambulance in good condition...
ksl.com
2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say
WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
KSLTV
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 2 young rappelers near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews rescued two young men who became stranded Saturday evening while rappelling near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the men, ages 18 and 19, were rappelling about...
kslnewsradio.com
Father and son found dead inside West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police have released more information after two bodies were found inside a West Jordan home on Monday. While conducting a welfare check at the home in the 4700 West block of Colander Drive, police said they found two men inside. Both of the men were dead.
kjzz.com
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
