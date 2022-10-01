Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
10-6A Football: Yellowjackets top Jaguars in showdown, Skeeters fall to Heath
Horn and Rockwall were expected to be among the contenders for the 10-6A crown and both proved their worth in their head-to-head meeting on Friday. The teams traded punches for 48 minutes, but in the end, it was the Yellowjackets were able to claim a 37-34 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Prosper, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Prosper. The Dowell Middle School football team will have a game with Rushing Middle School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00. The Rogers Middle School football team will have a game with Reynolds Middle School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
WFAA
Former Texas standout and WNBA player Tiffany Jackson dies at 37
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37. Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast...
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department. The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects […]
From discounts to ticket prices & parking: Everything you need to know about the State Fair of Texas
For North Texans it may be a 30-minute drive to Fair Park; however, to everyone else in Texas, the State Fair is an adventure that costs a lot of time and money.
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
fox4news.com
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
