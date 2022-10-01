Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
WZZM 13
Michigan gas prices on the rise
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week. This average is also 33 cents more than last month and...
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
civiccentertv.com
Michigan DNR Explains Increased Coyote Interactions | Megacast Interview, September 30, 2022
Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Furbearer & Upland Game Bird Specialist Adam Bump about the increased commonality of coyote sightings in Michigan cities rural, urban and suburban, as well as ways that you can prevent negative interaction with these canines. Stay up to date with...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
WILX-TV
Michigan deer hunters must report kills online
GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
adastraradio.com
Good dry bean quality reported in Michigan
The Michigan Bean Commission estimates dry bean harvest in the state is about halfway finished. Executive Director Joe Cramer tells Brownfield quality so far has been very good. “We’ve had exceptionally good quality in our small red inventory that’s been harvested so far, like the best I think we’ve ever...
WILX-TV
Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
2022 historic Michigan tornado: A look back at the causes of the beast
The Gaylord tornado was historic for northern Michigan. Here’s a look at some of the weather conditions that sparked the devastating tornado. The National Weather Service at Gaylord held a presentation yesterday, September 29, showing the various weather features that were definitely out of the ordinary for northern Lower Michigan.
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
According to AAA, higher demand for gas with low supply and the fluctuated price of oil are the main reasons for the price hike.
Huron-cane? Michigan's History with Hurricanes
This weekend, remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring clouds to Eastern Michigan. That got us thinking about the history of hurricanes and their relation to Michigan.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
