Tuscola County, MI

Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Michigan gas prices on the rise

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week. This average is also 33 cents more than last month and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan deer hunters must report kills online

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
MICHIGAN STATE
adastraradio.com

Good dry bean quality reported in Michigan

The Michigan Bean Commission estimates dry bean harvest in the state is about halfway finished. Executive Director Joe Cramer tells Brownfield quality so far has been very good. “We’ve had exceptionally good quality in our small red inventory that’s been harvested so far, like the best I think we’ve ever...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
MICHIGAN STATE

