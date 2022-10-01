Read full article on original website
Kansas Wheat Leaders Sign Purchase Letter of Intent with Taiwan Flour Mills Association
Kansas agricultural leaders inked a deal with a Taiwanese delegation on September 16 that will directly benefit wheat producers, thanks to a commitment to purchase 69.8 million bushels of U.S. wheat, worth approximately $567 million from U.S. farmers over the next two years. Kansas Wheat Commission Chairman Gary Millershaski, who...
Freezing temps do little harm to Minnesota crops
Freezing temperatures earlier this week (last week) were mostly positive for crops in the Upper Midwest. University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Dave Nicolai says northern Minnesota experienced a freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning while other parts of the state saw frost. “It might’ve helped from the standpoint of...
Governor Laura Kelly Breaks Ground on Hilmar Cheese Facility in Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. – Friday, Governor Laura Kelly participated in the groundbreaking of Hilmar Cheese Company’s new state-of-the-art production facility in Dodge City. In the short-term, the company’s $600 million investment will create 250 new full-time jobs. The project is expected to bring an additional $500 million in capital investment and an additional 750 jobs within the Dodge City area by late 2023.
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has pledged the largest donation in its history with $5 million over a five-year period to support Kansas State University Innovation Centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. “We’ve known for a long time the facilities at the country’s first operational land...
Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
KFB’s VOTE FBF Announces Endorsements for November Election
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Voters Organized To Elect Farm Bureau Friends (VOTE FBF) political action committee today announces its endorsements for November’s general election. Since 1993, VOTE FBF has endorsed and supported candidates for public office who support farming, ranching and rural Kansas. The...
