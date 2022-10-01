The Saddleback Bobcats football team kicked off their season with a 30-16 victory over the Glendale Vaqueros on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Saddleback Stadium. Saddleback started the game off slow, allowing a huge 75-yard touchdown on a pass from quarterback Nicholas Garcia to wide receiver Artis Cole on the second play of the game. Saddleback responded back on their first drive, scoring a touchdown on a two-yard rush by running back Kenny Manassero.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO