San Mateo County, CA

TheDailyBeast

There Are No ‘Jewish-Free’ Zones on the UC-Berkeley Campus

The widespread media attention to recent events at Berkeley Law are stunningly misleading and inaccurate.An opinion column in the Jewish Journal, which is titled, “Berkeley Develops Jewish-Free Zones,” paints a grossly misleading picture of what happened at Berkeley Law.To state it plainly: There is no “Jewish-Free Zone” at Berkeley Law or on the UC-Berkeley campus. The Law School’s rules are clear that no speaker can be excluded for being Jewish or for holding particular views. I know of no instance where this has been violated.Allow me to explain the controversy that sparked this misguided furor.At the beginning of the school...
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior

Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MORGAN HILL, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Education
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
San Mateo County, CA
Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA

After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Josh Becker
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Kevin Mullin
sonomasun.com

Teachers vote to strike; homeless count; pool delayed, and more

Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s average wage for teachers is $74,043. The statewide teacher pay average last year was $85,856. The Valley of the Moon Teachers Association wants a raise for members. The district is holding out. The union says more than 95% of its members have authorized a strike. “The district does not value our teachers like the rest of California,” said Laura Monterosso, Sassarini teacher and VMTA co-president. “The priorities in the district are upside down, and those closest to the students are prioritized last.” SUVSD’s total available funds are the highest in at least five years, the union contends, and have increased by more than $26.5m in the last five years. Bernadette Weissman, Sonoma Valley High School teacher, is the VMTA bargaining chair. “With a catastrophic teacher shortage facing our profession, and after two horrific years of pandemic that were met with sacrifice and flexibility, the district’s actions towards teachers are unnecessary and disrespectful.” Though a strike is authorized, the union has not set a deadline, and negotiations continue. Play nice, everyone, and make good choices!
SONOMA, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Santa Clara County offering residents monthly grant to off-set medical expenses

Qualifying residents can receive financial assistance to off-set high out-of-pocket medical expenses as part of phase two of Santa Clara County’s MedAssist program. The new stage of MedAssist will also offer pharmacist-led counseling and education services, including assistance with refill coordination, education on medications, addressing barriers to medication adherence, and more.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
#College Education#College Tuition#Ca Ada College#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Politics Local#Politics State#Linus College#Linus Community Colleges#Adult Education#The State Senate
northbaybusinessjournal.com

‘Mayor Kate’ is ‘strong advocate for housing’ in Marin County’s largest city

On Dec. 20, 2020, Kate Colin became San Rafael’s first woman mayor since the city was incorporated 175 years ago. From the beginning, she said, she wanted to focus on achieving four goals:. Help the city recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Increase the availability of affordable housing,...
CBS Sacramento

Newsom signs bill decriminalizing most jaywalking in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker that would decriminalize jaywalking in most cases.On Friday, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147 by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which the author has dubbed "The Freedom to Walk Act." AB2147 lets pedestrians cross the street outside of an intersection when it's safe to do so. It also limits when officers can stop a pedestrian for jaywalking to situations where there is an immediate danger of a collision."It should not be a criminal offense to safely cross the street," Ting said in a statement. "When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA

