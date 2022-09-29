Read full article on original website
Related
allnurses.com
Burnt Out - Hospitals are Stressful!
I currently work per diem night at a hospital after working full time night for the past two years. But I don’t see myself being able to do it much longer considering that my hospital has a waitlist for days. (Its a small hospital with little to no room for growth). I have no desire to work nights anymore. I have a school age child. It was only convenient during virtual learning during the pandemic. My per diem requirement is 4 shift per month. 2 of them have to be weekends.
allnurses.com
Where do I belong in nursing?
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I have been a nurse for 3 years now. I started off in an ICU unit for about 1 year until I got injured, then did 2 years of employee health while dealing with workers compensation. I am currently not working (at home with 14 month old) and have been thinking about getting back. I just do not know in which direction to go.
JOBS・
Comments / 0