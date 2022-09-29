Keenan Kuntz hauls in late touchdown pass, Mead comes from behind to knock off Central Valley 21-17

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO