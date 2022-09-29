Keenan Kuntz hauls in late touchdown pass, Mead comes from behind to knock off Central Valley 21-17

Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women's basketball battles roster questions, hoping to maintain winning identity
The Gonzaga women’s basketball program may have lost four starters from last year’s squad, but it hasn’t lost its identity. Coach Lisa Fortier made that clear as her players warmed up Monday morning on the Kennel floor. “Will it look different? Sure,” Fortier said of this year’s...
247Sports
5-star 2025 QB to visit Florida for Eastern Washington game
How worried about Pepperdine should Gonzaga be this year?
Every week as we count down the days until the return of college basketball, Dan Dickau is taking an in-depth look at a different WCC opponent Gonzaga will face this season. This week it's the Pepperdine Waves. Find out who Dickau thinks are the players and matchups to watch for this ...
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling it. Bruce...
KHQ Right Now
Iron Maiden rocked fans with high-energy show at the Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening. After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener. The first half of the performance...
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
KHQ Right Now
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Po…
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire near Spangle
Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
Tri-City Herald
Beer, bratwurst and pretzels, Oktoberfest is back! Where you can celebrate across WA
Oktoberfest is here, and although some cities have already celebrated in Sept., you haven’t missed your chance to enjoy the beer, bratwurst and music that come with the celebration. Here are a few Oktoberfest festivals and events taking place around Washington state in 2022. Oktoberfest events this weekend have...
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KHQ Right Now
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
KHQ Right Now
Man rams stolen car into McDonald's, arrested for vehicle theft
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
KHQ Right Now
FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to Feast...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Fire Department sees increase in hostility when responding to calls
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) said their firefighters are dealing with an increase in hostility while responding to calls all around the city. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said their firefighters have gotten yelled at, threatened, have had objects thrown at them and even been physically assaulted while on scene.
