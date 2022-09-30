Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair
As the local economy picks up as the year ends with winter visitors and ag season, employers need workers now. The post Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces
The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border
September 30th is the last day of what has been a very busy year at the border in the Yuma Sector. The post Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border appeared first on KYMA.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Possible school threat in Yuma County
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium set for Oct. 13
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Duet is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on October 13, 2022. Accordingly, starting from 9:00pm to 11:30pm, the event will have two guest speakers, Dr. Aaron Blight and Dr. Macie P. Smith. Dr. Aaron Blight - "When Caregiving Calls" Particularly, Dr. Blight will...
No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty
Following a shocking mistrial in April, the saga of state prosecutors versus 26-year-old Izak Lucero will come to and end after another sudden turn of events in the retrial. The post No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
RELATED PEOPLE
First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October
The first annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest will be coming to the fairgrounds from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16. The post First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October appeared first on KYMA.
Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond
On Monday, October 3, at approximately 6:43am, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The post Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond appeared first on KYMA.
Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Three-vehicle collision in Somerton
A three-vehicle collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95 in Somerton. The post Three-vehicle collision in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post UPDATE: Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Three people shot in Yuma Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
Comments / 0