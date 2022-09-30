ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellton, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces

The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellton, AZ
Wellton, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
kyma.com

Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium set for Oct. 13

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Duet is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on October 13, 2022. Accordingly, starting from 9:00pm to 11:30pm, the event will have two guest speakers, Dr. Aaron Blight and Dr. Macie P. Smith. Dr. Aaron Blight - "When Caregiving Calls" Particularly, Dr. Blight will...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Fellows#Urban Areas#Arizona Center#Politics Local#Election Local#Stem
kyma.com

Three people shot in Yuma Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy