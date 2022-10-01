Read full article on original website
Related
Jahmyr Gibbs Speaks on Jalen Milroe’s Performance
Jahmyr Gibbs had a special performance on Saturday, but the running back gave lots of praise to others on the team, most notably quarterback Jalen Milroe. Gibbs was asked about the message to Milroe as he went in for an injured Bryce Young. “Just be you, you’re built for this,”...
theScore
Elliott off to Round of 8 after winning YellaWood 500 at Talladega
Chase Elliott won Sunday's YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Elliott advanced to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with the victory. The 26-year-old has now won five times this season. The Round of 12 ends Oct. 9 at The Roval at Charlotte...
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: It's not quite time to panic about Bryce Young, but Alabama has reasons to be nervous
The narrative is no need to panic. At least not yet. Technically, it’s an AC shoulder joint sprain, and Alabama coach Nick Saban says star quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day. “He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. But Young has an injury, and the collateral impact...
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas AM
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will face off once again.
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
Victim of Tuscaloosa homicide identified
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a Tuscaloosa homicide investigation has been identified, according to police. Joseph Baskins, 36, of Tuscaloosa, was found dead by officers responding to a shooting at the River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE last Saturday. Most of the key witnesses and evidence have been located and reviewed. According to […]
Northridge High School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: John Walker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. The first recipient of the inaugural Tuscaloosa City...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole
A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0