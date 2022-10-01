ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Food Day Omaha shines a light on local food producers

OMAHA, Neb. — Food Day Omaha put the spotlight on local food production Saturday. The 11th annual Food Day took place at the downtown farmers market. The event included cooking demonstrations and education on the importance of growing your own food. Organizers said at the end of the day,...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
Flu season outlook from an infectious disease expert

OMAHA, Neb. — The cold and flu season is upon us and that means it's time for your flu shot. KETV spoke with doctors about what you can expect this season. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp who says there are a lot of unknowns right now but there is the thought that it could be a worse flu season than we have seen in the last few years.
Omaha firefighters rescue injured man from roof of burning home

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning home Monday night. A neighbor saw the smoke and called 911 around 7 p.m. near 25th & Binney streets. Firefighters used a ladder to bring the injured man down. Paramedics took him to Nebraska Medicine...
