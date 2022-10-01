Read full article on original website
Saginaw-area football highlights: Heritage ends losing streak with 60-point effort
Heritage hit the 60-point mark for the second time this season, ending a two-game losing streak with a Saginaw Valley League South win Friday at Flint Carman-Ainsworth. But it wasn’t easy, with the Hawks outscoring Carman-Ainworth, 60-52, marking the fourth game this season the 4-2 Hawks have eclipsed the 50-point mark.
Cards hold dominant stat after 12th NL Central title
ST. LOUIS – Now that the Cardinals have clinched the National League Central crown, they have as many division titles as the rest of the division combined. The Cardinals are one of the most successful ball clubs in history, and now having won the NL Central crown 12 times solidifies St. Louis’ place in the […]
