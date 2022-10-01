ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Sightlines

Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’

Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’

Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Deborah Roberts, Miro Rivera Architects, Luke Wilson among 2023 Texas Medal of the Arts winners

The Texas Cultural Trust announced the complete list of honorees for its eleventh biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards. Arts/Health: Center for Performing Arts Medicine, Houston. Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre: Carole Cook, Abilene. Music: Christopher Cross, San Antonio. Music/Songwriter: Miranda Lambert, Lindale. Architecture: Miró Rivera Architects, Austin. Visual Arts: Deborah...
TEXAS STATE
Sightlines

Texas Book Festival announces full line-up of authors

Angie Cruz, Omar Epps, Janet Evanovich, Anand Giridharadas, Gabino Iglesias, Jacques Pépin, Margo Price and Rebecca Roanhorse are just some of the 300 authors coming to the 2022 Texas Book Festival. After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, the festival will take place in person Nov. 5 and...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

