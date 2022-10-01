Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Theater review: Jarrott Productions’ ‘The Pact’
Jarrott Production’s “The Pact” is a new dark comedy from Austin playwright Max Langert, directed by Will Gibson Douglas at the Vortex through Oct. 15. The play opens as a drama following a family of five, but the characters quickly turn the story toward the ridiculous. As...
Austin Film Festival to host premiere of ‘Sam & Kate,’ starring Hoffman and Spacek
The Austin Film Festival announced Thursday that it will host the world premiere of “Sam & Kate,” directed by Darren Le Gallo and starring Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman, as well as their adult children, Schuyler Fisk and Jake Hoffman. The director as well as the stars will...
Austin arts groups granted more than $1 million from the Texas Commission on the Arts
In its first round of funding for fiscal year 2023, the Texas Commission on the Arts approved 943 grants totaling over $11.6 million to nonprofits and units of government in 120 Texas cities. Grants to Austin-based organizations totaled just over $1,057,700. Austin organizations receiving more than $10,000 include:. American Short...
For its 20th anniversary, the Austin Studio Tour will feature 520 Austin artists, collaboratives, and arts spaces
This year Big Medium celebrates 20 years and 29 iterations of the Austin Studio Tour, the now combined East and West Austin Studio Tours. From Nov. 5-20, a massive 520 artists, collaboratives, art spaces and pop-up happenings will be featured. The tour started in 2002 with just 28 East Austin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dance review: Ballet Austin’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’
Launching its 2022-23 season at the Long Center, Ballet Austin offers a remount of “The Taming of the Shrew,” choreographed by Stephen Mills and originally commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2004. The production offered both a chance to see one of...
An exhibition celebrates Sam Coronado’s legacy and the prints of the Serie Project
An exhibition newly launched at the Art Galleries at Austin Community College pays tribute to the late Sam Coronado, long time ACC art faculty member and a foundational contributor to Austin’s Latinx art legacy. “Cultivating Community Through Art: Sam Coronado’s Serie Project & Its Continuing Legacy” features prints from...
Landmarks announces fourth season of ‘Listening with Landmarks’ playlist series
Landmarks, the public art program of The University of Texas at Austin, announced today the fourth season of ‘Listening with Landmarks,’ its digital initiative featuring playlists curated by prominent Austin musicians and music personalities. Crafted in response to works from Landmarks’ collection, the playlists cut across musical genres.
Deborah Roberts, Miro Rivera Architects, Luke Wilson among 2023 Texas Medal of the Arts winners
The Texas Cultural Trust announced the complete list of honorees for its eleventh biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards. Arts/Health: Center for Performing Arts Medicine, Houston. Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre: Carole Cook, Abilene. Music: Christopher Cross, San Antonio. Music/Songwriter: Miranda Lambert, Lindale. Architecture: Miró Rivera Architects, Austin. Visual Arts: Deborah...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Book Festival announces full line-up of authors
Angie Cruz, Omar Epps, Janet Evanovich, Anand Giridharadas, Gabino Iglesias, Jacques Pépin, Margo Price and Rebecca Roanhorse are just some of the 300 authors coming to the 2022 Texas Book Festival. After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, the festival will take place in person Nov. 5 and...
‘The Hope Suite’ will be projected on a monumental scale in LBJ Library’s Great Hall
Some 44 collages by artist Mark L. Smith and inspired by the theme of global unity will be projected on a monumental scale in the LBJ Presidential Library’s Great Hall. “Hope After Dark” will be presented 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22. The event is free. The 15-minute...
Historic Haskell House now open for regular public hours
The Hezikiah Haskell House — the oldest documented residence in Austin’s Clarksville National Register Historic District, once a Texas Freedom Colony — will now be open to the public. The house will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each...
Sightlines
Austin, TX
86
Followers
456
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
Comments / 0