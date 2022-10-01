Read full article on original website
Related
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project
ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Rental aid is now gone for 91 of Nebraska's 93 counties
Gov. Ricketts's office said he is sticking with his decision to not apply for a second round of funding.
iowapublicradio.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Families scrambling as Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends in Nebraska
With the state's decision to not take a second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, families and individuals scramble as they face eviction over the next month.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
KETV.com
State senator seeks re-election against newcomer in Nebraska District 6 race
OMAHA, Neb. — State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh is hoping to keep her District 6 seat while her challenger, Christian Mirch hopes votes change course. Cavanaugh said she stands for Nebraskan's medical rights and she said she proves it in her voting record. "This isn't something that you nuance. You...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
WOWT
Two more bird flu cases reported in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more cases of the bird flu have been reported in Nebraska. The new cases were confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a press release Monday. There is a total of...
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire burns 15,000 acres
A fast-moving wildfire in central Nebraska burned an estimated 15,000 acres as of Sunday with firefighters continuing to engage the blaze on Monday, forest officials said.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Comments / 0