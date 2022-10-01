ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Palmer, NE
Nebraska State
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
Two Nebraska firefighters to be honored in national memorial service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two fallen Nebraska firefighters will be honored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation next weekend. Families from all across the nation will come together to honor 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in the last few years. Each firefighter’s name will be...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
Two more bird flu cases reported in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more cases of the bird flu have been reported in Nebraska. The new cases were confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a press release Monday. There is a total of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL

