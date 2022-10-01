Fortnite’s Battle Royale Mode For Those Who Pre-Order The Independent Game Goat Simulator 3, The Game’s Goat Character Will Be Available To Play

According to a listing on Amazon, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available for the Xbox One. Although the game hasn’t been formally announced for the previous-generation console, it seems that Capcom is primed and ready to make a statement as the store page and box art for the game claim that it will be worth playing on Xbox One, as well as Series X/S. This is even though the game has yet to be fully announced for the previous-generation console.

