Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Oct. 4
In a battle between two top-5 teams in the state, Zumbrota-Mazeppa came out on top. The Class AA, No. 3-ranked Cougars outlasted Class AAA, No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville 20-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-21, 15-10. Three players for the Cougars came up with over 20 digs by the end of the match. Libero...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys soccer: Oct. 3
La Crescent-Hokah shut out Lake City, winning 2-0. The Lancers were able to score twice in the second half to pull out a win. Mitch Reining and Brady Grupa each scored. Tigers goalkeeper Noah Wallerich made 10 saves.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls soccer begin busy week with victory
The Red Wing girls soccer team won 5-2 over Lake City on Monday, a good start to a four-game week for the Wingers. Kayla Radtke led the Winger offense, recording a hat trick. Sami Chandler scored twice as Mattea Stockton assisted on two goals. Lillie Sonju assisted on another and Ava Nelson tallied an assist.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis set to begin Section 1AA tournament
Coming off the Big 9 conference tournament on Saturday, the Red Wing girls tennis team earned the 11th seed in the Section 1AA team tournament. The Wingers travel to take on No. 6 Waseca on Tuesday at 4 p.m. In the Big 9 tournament, Hannah Kosek won the third place...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers swim and dive take third in Austin
The Red Wing girls swim and dive team competed in the Austin Invitational on Saturday and earned third place out of six teams. The Wingers had a score of 387. Century won the invite with a score of 657. Austin was in second with 397.5 and Winona was in fourth with a 383.5.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls tennis edges Waseca in section dual
The Red Wing girls tennis team played extremely well to end to the regular season, gained some extra confidence in the Big 9 tournament and are moving on the section playoffs. The 11th-seeded Wingers defeated No. 6 Waseca 4-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of team play in Section 1AA.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Charlotte Huppert
Feb. 14, 1941 - Sept. 26, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Charlotte Huppert, 81, Hager City, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 26, in Kinnic Health Nursing Home and Rehab. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Big River in River Falls. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Prescott, Wis.
